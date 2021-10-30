Muriel Robin makes heartbreaking confidences about her discomfort (VIDEO)

At the microphone of Europe 1, this Saturday, October 30, Muriel Robin confided in the depression from which she suffered all her life. A mental illness that the actress links to her hypersensitivity.
Muriel Robin is open hearted. This Saturday, October 30, on the antenna of Europe 1, the 66-year-old actress confided with great frankness on the discomfort that has always gnawed at her: the Depression. During an interview on the show There is not just one life in life, the actress described in her own way her illness, linked according to her to her hypersensitivity, and the role played by success, “an ointment”. “When we put on an ointment, it gets better. But the sore is still below. And when the sore comes from early childhood, everyone can understand it well, the ointment that is the public gives respite but does not cure “, she explained to Isabelle Morizet’s microphone, while specifying that she could not do without. “I cannot live without antidepressants”, she revealed.
Without antidepressants, Muriel Robin goes “in the wall”
To alleviate her depression, Muriel Robin will have to stay on treatment for life. However, she assures us: “I feel normal. It’s the others that I find weird“. His hypersensitivity, the trigger for his depression, is all the more solicited by the torments of the world. “I find it weird that you can live by typing everything horrible on this planet. I tried to do without the antidepressants, but it does not work. It does not work anymore“, recognized the comedian and director, starring in the psychological thriller Doubts on Arte on November 5th. His partner, Anne Le Nen, asked him to continue taking these drugs because without them, Muriel Robin will “in the wall”.
The disenchantment with the cinema, his biggest wound
Despite his career as a comedian, the great friend of Pierre Palmade and Michèle Laroque never managed to break into the big screen, in popular comedies. “This disenchantment has finished bothering me, me who had never been put in confidence in childhood. Not receiving any comedy script for thirty years has been the greatest grief of my life: he screwed me up… “, she said in the columns of the Sunday newspaper in December 2020.
If the directors do not offer her this kind of role, then Muriel Robin will shoot her feature films herself. It was done with the tv movie I love you hairstyle, broadcast on TF1. “If I had dared earlier, I might not have had four depressions, but only one! The most important thing is to see this file finally settled: I understood that I could fend for myself by carrying out my own films. “
Article written with the collaboration of 6Medias.