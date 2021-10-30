Nabilla anxious: Thomas back on a drip after a start of discomfort, she says

While he thought he was getting better, Thomas Vergara’s state of health suddenly deteriorated on October 29, 2021. Victim of food poisoning, Milann’s dad (2 years old) had nevertheless rested for a long time and thought he was restored. But after playing with her son, Nabilla’s husband almost fell in love with the living room of their house. Shocked, she says: “He wanted to play with Milann all day, we thought he was doing better, he’s on antibiotics. I told him to lie down a bit but he went to play with Milann. They were playing and I see him like that going crazy. I called the hospital directly, they gave him an IV. He has a fever. It is apparently a stomach poisoning but it takes proportions …“





I don’t know where he got it …

“Completely dehydrated“Thomas would have a hard time getting back in shape according to his wife.”I don’t know where he got it, we have dishes prepared every day, we eat really well … So I don’t understand, but apparently that’s it“, said the former candidate of reality TV. She adds:”It may be that he touched something and then ate afterwards, even though he is a hypochondriac! He washes his hands every two seconds, he has 10,000 hydroalcoholic gels in his pockets“.

The day before, the former candidate of Reality tv angels had recounted the many symptoms he suffered on Snapchat. Visibly exhausted, he explained: “Something crazy happened to me. It had never happened to me until now. Unbelievable. Hot, cold, vomiting … I felt like I was pregnant. I had someone in my stomach moving all over the place. It was unbelievable. At night when I fell asleep, I had hallucinations. I was sweating like never before and yet when I took my temperature, I didn’t have a fever. And I was sinking “, first revealed the beautiful 34-year-old brunette. It’s worse than the Covid and I’ve had it. That’s a thousand times in terms of symptoms“.