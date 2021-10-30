New Caledonia removes the need to present a compelling reason to go to the archipelago

It is a moderate relaxation of the conditions of entry into the territory, where the health situation is improving. Only vaccinated people are allowed to go there and quarantine remains mandatory.

A slight relaxation of measures against Covid-19 in New Caledonia. The need to have a compelling reason to go to the archipelago will be lifted from November 1. “Today, the incidence rates observed demonstrate that the risk of contamination is higher locally and that the restrictions on the freedom to come and go do not carry any serious health risk”, explains the High Commissioner of the Republic, Patrice Faure, in a letter addressed to the leaders of the Caledonian communities.

The principle of compelling reasons is therefore “repealed from 1 November 2021”. However, in accordance with the decree of September 17, only vaccinated people are allowed to travel to New Caledonia. On arrival, a coronavirus screening test and 7-day isolation at home or in a hotel remain mandatory.





The compelling reasons had been established in 2020 at the start of the health crisis to protect the Caillou, which had remained free of Covid-19 for a long time, before the Delta variant of the virus had caused a violent epidemic since the beginning of September, which has so far killed 264 people. . The epidemic is now in decline due to containment measures and the progression of vaccination, but the incidence rate remains high at 195 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.