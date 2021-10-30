New WHO strategy, the Senate refuses the extension of the pass … update on the coronavirus

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

The situation in France

The French Senate, dominated by the right-wing opposition, refused on Thursday to extend the use of the “health pass” against the coronavirus epidemic until July 31, 2022, initiating a standoff with the majority of President Emmanuel Macron . On the other hand, the Senate rejected the amendments aimed at the outright abolition of the health pass. The Minister of Health Olivier Véran believes he does not have “sufficient perspective at this stage” to “deprive himself of a tool that is functional” and “very well accepted by people”.

As everywhere in Europe, the epidemic is experiencing a rebound in France at the start of the cold season. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal confirmed Wednesday “a slight but sensitive recovery”, with 5,400 cases detected per day on average, while estimating that France could hope for “a relatively calm winter” thanks to its vaccination rate. 6,641 new cases of Covid-19 were identified on Thursday, according to figures from Public Health France. Over the past seven days, the positivity rate stands at 1.8% and 1,569 people have been hospitalized, including 418 admitted to critical care. On Thursday, 33 people were announced dead in hospital. The total toll of covid-19 has risen to 117,622 deaths since the start of the epidemic in France.





New WHO strategy

The WHO boss tried Thursday to convince countries to overcome their selfishness in the fight against Covid to save 5 million lives, but it takes $ 23.4 billion over the next 12 months. Taking advantage of the meeting of the 20 most industrialized countries this weekend in Rome, the Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, asked them to act “decisively” to stem a pandemic that has has caused nearly five million deaths since the end of 2019. “Making these investments could save more than 5 million lives, mainly in low and middle income countries,” hammered Dr. Tedros during a press briefing.

“We are at a decisive moment, which requires decisive leadership to make the world a safer place,” he added, also stressing that “this pandemic is far from over”. He asked the G20 leaders to fund “in its entirety” the ACT accelerator, the acronym for Access to tools against the Covid, a device created by major international health agencies but also the World Bank or the Bill foundation and Melinda Gates.

The balance sheet in the world

The pandemic has made at least 4,969,926 dead worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources Thursday at midday.

The United States are the most bereaved country with 743,333 dead, followed by Brazil (607,068), India (456,386), Mexico (287,274) and Russia (235,057).

These figures are based on the daily official balance sheets for each country, excluding upward revisions made a posteriori by some statistical agencies. By taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates that the global toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.