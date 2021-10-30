Newly named human species is the direct ancestor of modern man

Paleoanthropology has a history peppered with proposals for new species developed from a small number of excavations. Result: according to the discoveries, certain fossil species follow a moving definition which it is difficult to exploit scientifically. This is for example the case of species of the genus Homo in Chibanian – 774,000 to 129,000 years ago, namely Homo heidelbergensis and Homo rhodensiensis. Researchers therefore propose to delete them, and to name Homo bodoensis the African human lineage of the Chibanian from which derives Homo sapiens.

It is a new research framework, neither more nor less, that four paleoanthropologists proposed on October 28 in the journal Evolutionary Anthropology. From a careful analysis of the use of terms Homo heidelbergensis and Homo rhodensis in paleoanthropology, the authors conclude that these terms are no longer relevant today. Worse: they slow down the discipline, since their job can cover definitions so variable that even professionals get lost.

At first glance, the enterprise seems to fall within the acute “definitionite” from which paleoanthropology suffers, due to the enormous interest given to the genre’s evolutionary odyssey. Homo. This year alone, an Israeli team announced the discovery of an ancestral Neanderthal lineage in the Middle East, and a Chinese team proposed to define a new human species from the human skull of Harbin. However, the approach of the authors differs by its simplifying and utilitarian desire: the ancestrality of Homo bodoensis compared to Homo sapiens here comes under the working hypothesis and not a property to be demonstrated, adopted because all the morphological characteristics specific to Homo sapiens can be derived from those ofHomo bodoensis.

A new African and Levantine species

What is the robot portrait of our ancestor Homo bodoensis ? Having lived in Africa, and potentially in the Middle East and even in Europe, at the beginning of the Chibanian – formerly Middle Pleistocene, geological epoch stretching from 774,000 to 129,000 years ago, this man presented a mix of ancestral characters and modern.

For example, its cranial capacity in the adult male (1200 to 1325 cm3) is higher than that ofHomo erectus (600-1250 cm3) and approaches that ofHomo sapiens (1200-1500 cm3). But, just like Homo erectus, Homo bodoensis had a thick cranial vault and robust facial features, as well as a particularly prognathic (i.e. projected forward) face.

Homo bodoensis is named after the fossil which serves as its reference, a skull of the genus Homo discovered in 1976 in Bodo D’ar in Ethiopia. And it is not alone: ​​the authors are already proposing to attach six specimens to it, all of which were the subject of endless controversies as to their taxonomic attachment, in particular between Homo heidelbergensis and Homo rhodensis.

These two Homo species were until now the heavyweights in the classification of Homo of the Chibanian, which was a key stage in the evolution of the genre Homo. Just before this period, about 1 million years ago, Homo erectus breaks up into several isolated populations, which become sufficiently distinct to be considered Chibanian species.





Old categories now outdated

The whole issue, raised by the authors, is to use relevant categories as fossil species. To further complicate the problem, fossil species differ from current species, which can roughly be defined in eukaryotes as populations of interbreeding individuals relatively genetically isolated from other populations. Fossil species cannot reach this level of precision, and must be satisfied with a morphological definition… Until recently.

Indeed, progress in deciphering ancient DNA has made it possible to determine that Spanish fossils considered to be Homo heidelbergensis were in fact… Neanderthals! This is one of the key arguments developed by the authors for the disappearance of this nebulous term. Used generically for all human remains of the Chibanian, or more restrictively to refer to fossils that appear not to belong to Neanderthals only because of their great age, Homo heidelbergensis is at the end of the line because its main definitions collide and are of limited scientific interest.

In addition, the Chibanian fossils in the Far East appear almost systematically problematic to interpret as Homo heidelbergensis, since they present traits that are specific to them: a sign that we would have to find a specific designation for them, like perhaps Desinova’s Man?

On the side of Homo rhodensis, it’s quite simple: no definition seems to achieve consensus in the scientific community. Additionally, the name of this species honors Cecil Rhodes, a controversial 19th-century English businessman who built a colonial industrial and mining empire in southern Africa. This politicization of the name of the species further obscures its scientific use behind controversies. Conversely, the designation Homo bodoensis is politically neutral, from a place of discovery. Another asset for the newcomer!

Source: Evolutionary Anthropology