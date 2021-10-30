News | United States – Assault on Capitol Hill: List of documents Trump wants to keep secret unveiled

A court file, released on Saturday, revealed details of documents related to the assault on Capitol Hill that former US President Donald Trump, who has sued, seeks to keep secret.

The billionaire has taken legal action to block the release of White House documents relating to his supporters’ attack on the seat of Congress on January 6, to obstruct the parliamentary committee investigating his role. Donald Trump invoked the right of the executive to keep certain information secret.





Among the hundreds of pages of documents he does not want to reveal is the White House’s daily agenda, which lists the president’s actions, such as his meetings or his phone calls, according to John Laster, head of presidential documents in the United States. National Archives, cited in the court file.

The list also includes the documents of several of his collaborators, like the former spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany, the adviser Stephen Miller or Mark Meadows, his last chief of staff and one of the people to whom the ex-president asked. ignore subpoenas to appear before the commission of inquiry.

US elected officials spoke out last week in favor of prosecuting another close ally of Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, who refused to participate in these investigations.