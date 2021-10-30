next to the plate, Stade Rochelais takes a lesson (22-13) in Perpignan

By Benjamin Deudon

Posted on 10/30/2021 4:52 PM

Updated 10/30/2021 at 6:47 p.m.

Much less concerned by the meeting than the Catalans, last before the match, the Maritimes had the weapons to win but they did not know how to use them on Saturday. The week promises to be tense before the reception of the UBB, on November 5

Particularly needy and little concerned offensively, the Rochelais bowed on the lawn of the red lantern, Perpignan, without there being anything to say. However, in the first period, it was they who had the most dangerous balls and chances, but it was the Sang et Or who scored through Taumoepau (40th + 1). Left in the match by the maritime indiscipline (11 penalties, 1 yellow card against Reda Wardi), the Catalans even missed two penalties in the strings of Tedder.

Back from the locker room, Facundo Bosch (14-8, 57th) responds to the double of Taumoepau (14-3, 51st), who had benefited from a missed dismissal by Kévin Gourdon. Except that West falls back into his faults and misses a transformation that is nothing complicated and that the Rochelais are again at fault on the dismissal (17-8, 60th). The symbol of a team far removed from its lofty ambitions. We think Levani Botia is going on trial? Unbalanced, he loses control of the ball just in front of the line (62nd). Jérémy Sinzelle imitates him two minutes later, well embarrassed by the defense. There is a fault, but Facundo Bosch misses his shot (65th).





Taumoepau treble

When nothing goes… The individual blows of brilliance do not save the collective powerlessness of the club in the caravel, in particular on the ground. And on yet another penalty hit by the USAP, Taumoepau scored a hat-trick (22-8, 70th) which rewards the grinta of his team, so far from the supposed opposing motivation.

Even a very good action launched by West is thrown in the trash on a forward from Facundo Bosch (76th). Aimé-Giral has fun and sings at each error in La Rochelle, which is to say if the supporters are giving voice … On the yellow and black side, there is no doubt that it will be the soup with the grimace all week, while advancing an otherwise more convincing UBB, Friday 5 November. This is not the try of Dillyn Leyds, in the 78th (22-13), which will comfort the players of Ronan O’Gara, especially as West misses his third kick.