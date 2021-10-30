NÎMES Parking: the CHU will increase from 2,000 to 4,000 spaces in five years

Parking on the Carémeau site of the Nîmes university hospital is changing. In its new real estate master plan, the establishment will go from 2,000 places to 4,000 in five years.

The ratio of parking spaces / number of beds will therefore be among the highest in France. Over the past two years, faced with the accelerated development of its activities, and therefore of its attendance (professionals, users, visitors, companies), the Nîmes University Hospital has restructured its parking offer.

There are multiple objectives for the CHU. Provide a sufficient number of spaces for professionals, with dedicated car parks. Make parking more “readable” for users, with parking spaces reserved for the public, as close as possible to healthcare services. Set up a parking space intended only for ambulances or restructure the parking reserved for people with reduced mobility.

Also, in less than two years between programming and commissioning (August 2019 to March 2021), two parking lots in silos with nearly 1,000 spaces entirely reserved for professionals were built to the north of the site. At a total cost of nearly 12 million euros, this investment, totally self-financed by the CHU, allows site professionals to benefit from a new and secure space less than five minutes’ walk from the entrance to Carémeau Nord. The total number of places thus reserved for site professionals now stands at nearly 2,000.

From November 2, parking for users will also experience a notable development. Several offers will thus be made available to the general public. As a reminder, the Indigo underground car parks at the entrance to the site, below Carémeau Sud, and at the Cancer Institute (ICG) offer nearly 1,000 spaces (900 for Carémeau Sud and 60 for the ICG ), with prices lower than one euro for one hour, three euros for two hours, and total free access for the first half hour. Access is directly from the car parks to the lift care services.





On November 2, a new underground car park will open (P7) just in front of the entrance to Carémeau Nord. It will offer 250 seats, at the same rates as the existing ones, with 30 free minutes, and will be reserved for the public. In addition to these underground car parks, a surface parking space (P4) entirely reserved for the public is now open on the site. With a capacity of more than 300 spaces, the prices offered will be twice lower than those of underground car parks, with the first hour free. They will allow users to benefit from places that are always available, 24/24 and 7/7.

As the transport of patients by ambulance is particularly important, the CHU has restructured the access of these professionals to the Carémeau site. After the patient has been “dropped off” in front of the building where his care service is located (thanks to the existing drop-offs), ambulances / VSLs will be invited to park north of the site, in marked and dedicated spaces. Frequent checks by the establishment’s property and personal security service will be carried out to ensure compliance with this new organization. With the proliferation of works on the site, the parking reserved for PRM has been deployed in front of pavilion 3, and offers 18 free spaces, in the immediate vicinity of the care services.

In view of the significant activity of the ICG, and in view of its extension, and the recent opening of the new training institute for health careers on the Carémeau site, negotiations in progress should soon allow the construction parking in silos with more than 500 spaces. Anxious to offer patients in the Gard department and site professionals an optimal parking offer, the Nîmes University Hospital regularly invests to further improve its accessibility.