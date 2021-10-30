Nintendo announces the closure of two branches, the news

More

    Studio openings and closings are legion, but Nintendo rarely appears in this kind of news. Once is not custom, we will discuss the Japanese firm, which announced the closure of two structures.

    It all started last night, when our colleagues from Kotaku noted the resignation Nick Chavez, who is stepping down as senior vice president of sales and marketing for Nintendo to join KFC and Yum! Brands. This post was previously occupied by Doug Bowser, who became president of Nintendo of America following the departure of Reggie Fils-Aimé. Behind this resignation, hides the closure of two of the four main branches of Nintendo in North America.

    We first find that of Redwood City in California, and Toronto City in Canada. No dismissal in sight, but a move to Redmond and Vancouver offices, where Nintendo of America is headquartered. According to information from Kotaku, a number of employees have reportedly expressed their dissatisfaction.


    Nintendo of America’s headquarters are in Redmond and Vancouver. We are moving more of our employees and operations to these headquarters and will soon be closing small satellite offices in Toronto, Ontario, and Redwood City, California. Devon Pritchard, executive vice president of commercial affairs and publisher relations for Nintendo of America, will assume interim leadership of sales, marketing and communications following the departure of Nick Chavez. Ms. Pritchard will oversee strategy and execution in the United States and Canada, Nintendo said in a statement.

    The last two actions of this type on Nintendo’s side date from 2014 and 2016. Seven years ago, Nintendo launched a restructuring of its European division, cutting a little over 300 jobs. In 2016, it was in South Korea that “a large part” of the staff had been dismissed. Kotaku adds on this subject that Satoru Iwata, who died in 2015, had often gone to the front. facing investors in order to fight against these layoffs, which were “bad for staff morale”.

