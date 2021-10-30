“No coincidence” for Pochettino, “the frustration” of Gourvennec

The two coaches delivered their feelings after the rebounding match between Paris and Lille on Friday, at the Parc des Princes (2-1).

Jocelyn Gourvennec (Lille coach, after the 2-1 defeat in Paris ) : “There is great frustration. We had an intense, high-level game, which you always have to do when you come here. It’s a match in which we have to lead 2-0. This is where it is played out because we know very well that with PSG, it’s never over. It’s very difficult to say to yourself that you are leaving with zero points… You have to take at least one, or even three if you want to smile. Afterwards, we know that Paris has the talent, that they know how to make the differences. Even if we have reduced the spaces, they still find some. And at the end of the game, they are skillful. This is what we get caught … I have the impression of having the same speech as the coaches who preceded me here, those of Leipzig, Angers, Lyon … another match in which the opponent comes to play, we did it, but it doesn’t pay off.

“By not taking shelter, we expose ourselves to this kind of thing, especially in front of Paris and its talent. “ Jocelyn Gourvennec

(…) The PSG not impregnable? They still have a lot of talent… Paris has never diminished! They are such a compendium of talented players… Even if Kylian Mbappé or Marco Verratti are not playing, they are a very strong team, technically, from every point of view. We managed to do things. Renato Sanches? He is a very high level player, able to play under pressure. It took him time and a few matches to get athletically up to speed. We must continue this kind of service, for him and the others, who have also raised their level. But I said it in the locker room: “we cannot accept to leave with zero points”. (on the lack of efficiency) This has been the case since the start of the season … By not taking shelter, we expose ourselves to this kind of thing, especially against Paris and its talent.“





Mauricio Pochettino (PSG coach) : “It is no coincidence that the team is able to respond in this way in the face of adversity. We want to win by playing in the best way. It’s true that the team has suffered, but they are also able to respond. It is not by chance either that we won 10 of our 12 matches in Ligue 1. I remember the character and the fighting spirit of the team. – (…) In the first period, we had the feeling that each time the ball was lost, we were in difficulty. We did not manage to control the game and the transitions. In the second half, we managed to give this solidity and security to the team so that it can deliver with more freedom in attack. (the exit of Lionel Messi) It is a precautionary measure. We hope that he will be able to play in Leipzig (next Wednesday, editor’s note). (…) For each match, we have a game plan. Sometimes it matches, sometimes not. Today, the original plan did not work, it is my responsibility. We have a large squad, players who have different playing styles and who can provide different solutions to the team. Play three behind? It is always a possibility. Over time, we hope that we will gain in flexibility. The important thing is always to win, but we know that there are things to improve.“

Interview at a press conference