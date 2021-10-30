no internal concerns about the Ramos case

Sergio Ramos has still not played a minute with PSG since his signing during the summer transfer window. According to information from RMC Sport, the situation of the 35-year-old Spanish defender does not worry within the Ile-de-France club.

By recruiting Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos during the offseason, PSG got their hands on two icons of planet football. Still silent in Ligue 1, the Argentine striker seeks to find sensations. On the side of the Spanish defender, the priority remains to find the ground. Handicapped by recurring physical glitches, Sergio Ramos has still not appeared on a scoresheet this season. Worse, he never joined Mauricio Pochettino’s group on the day of a meeting with the Ile-de-France club.

However, according to information from RMC Sport, there is today no internal concern about the situation of the 35-year-old. The club repeat that its rookie is working again and again to return to his best level. But today PSG does not need a 70% player, but 100% like the others. In the meantime, the former Madrilenian continues his program of recovery. Caution remains in order as to his goal of returning to collective training.

Paris had all the elements for Ramos

Also according to information from RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain really had all the elements concerning the health of the 2010 world champion before his summer signing. Including Sergio Ramos’ knee problem. But the club never imagined he would be unavailable for three months like this.

The knee problem has moved into the calf muscle. But today the medical staff of PSG is confident for his return. He believes he is in control of the situation and therefore takes his time to prepare his recruit. But the defender has suffered so much from his latest injuries that he needs to be “rebalanced”. Everything is clear today between the club and him. They exchange continuously.





Leonardo reframes the press on the Ramos case

Proof of this confidence of the leaders of the Parisian team, Leonardo invited himself to the mixed zone this Friday after the success of PSG (2-1) against Lille at the opening of the 12th day of Ligue 1. The Brazilian sporting director s’ is expressed on the Ramos case.

Leonardo’s speech on Friday night was above all to highlight the many positions taken by the Spanish press which aim to destabilize the Ile-de-France club.

He specified in particular on the state of health of the defender: “We knew that he had a problem. The Spanish press plays and you play the game of the Spanish press, blurted out Leonardo. They want to say that Ramos sucks. and you help. We knew everything, we know where our players are, we know what’s going on. “

Left free by Real Madrid during the summer after 16 years with the Merengue, Sergio Ramos signed up for Paris to bring his experience to the central defense. At his side, Presnel Kimpembe or Marquinhos could still take a step forward. But for now, Sergio Ramos’ priority is to get back in shape and play.

Solid leader of Ligue 1 with ten victories in twelve days, PSG already has ten points ahead of its first pursuer. The capital club can also get closer to the knockout stages of the Champions League on Tuesday in the event of a big performance in Leipzig. The final phase of the European Cup, this is the kind of meeting where Sergio Ramos can help Paris.