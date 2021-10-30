No parade for the Dipavali and the compulsory health pass

The thirty-second edition of Dipavali will take place! In view of the health context and the resulting constraints, it is an adapted Festival of Lights which will be held next week, from Thursday to Sunday in Saint-André. No parade but entertainment in the neighborhoods. The health pass is mandatory to participate in the events.

The holding of the event was difficult to anticipate for the municipality because of the very fluctuating health situation. Due to lack of time and visibility, it was therefore impossible to organize a parade in these conditions. But the improvement, admittedly fragile in the situation in recent days has allowed the municipality to set up an event, certainly different from other years in view of health constraints.

“The theme chosen for this new edition makes sense with the current context. Indeed, the objective is to bring a “Light of hope” to Saint-Andréens and more generally to Reunionese.“indicates the town hall of Saint-André before continuing”the feast of Dipavali is above all a religious feast. It is the victory of good over evil, of light over darkness, of knowledge over obscurantism“.

Little novelty for this emblematic festival of the eastern town: enhance proximity. “It seemed important and symbolic to us in this phase of exiting the crisis to bring hope and light to the homes of Saint-André. Representation of the goddess Laksmi for Tamils ​​/ Indians. It was important to go to the neighborhoods, to reach out to the population of Saint-André to promote the link of proximity.





The Dipavali will therefore not only take place in the city but also in neighborhoods with a specific program (traveling events, distribution of terracotta lamps = symbol of light in the inhabitant, distribution of a message of fraternity and solidarity) .

We will also beautify strategic places in the neighborhoods and offer lighting devices in the neighborhoods“details the municipality.

The inauguration of the Dipavali will take place on the Place de la Mairie on Thursday, November 4 at 6 p.m. The inauguration ceremony will begin with a more traditional and religious sequence in the presence of officials and the population. It will then continue with music and dance shows and will end with a 10min pyrotechnic show. A distribution of sweet dishes is also planned during the show.

The Indian village, the Mela, will be inaugurated on Friday November 5 at 10:30 am by the Mayor and elected members of the majority.

The village will have several activities such as gastronomy, entertainment and Indian crafts:

• Food showmen (Indian and varied cuisine);

• Foodcourt of 300m2;

• Retrospective photo booth of Dipavali;

• Podium which will host shows in the early evening over 3 days;

• Exhibitions and fairgrounds.