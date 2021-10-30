Nolwenn Leroy secretive with Armande Altaï, twenty years later, the singing teacher makes a revelation

This Saturday, October 30, TF1 will kick off the prime time series dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the star Academy. This nostalgia show will allow Nolwenn Leroy to find his former singing teacher Armande Altaï, who takes the opportunity to reveal to Gala the little secrecy that the singer had made him two decades ago.
On October 20, 2001, the young Nikos Aliagas, a few months after the Loft Story on M6, presented the first premium of the star Academy on TF1. After a sluggish start in the first few weeks, this hybrid program mixing reality and variety shows quickly became a real phenomenon. A success met thanks to endearing candidates like Jenifer and Jean-Pascal whose progress we could follow, to magical duets with stars, but also thanks to teachers with severe or funny techniques. Like Oscar Sisto, Armande Altaï chose the second option instead, preferring to teach in a good mood. According to her, “the sports or dance teacher must be severe, but the singing teacher not, because if the person feels assaulted, their vocal cords are blocked and they can no longer sing “. Twenty years later, the singing teacher participates from this Saturday, October 30 in the anniversary series broadcast on TF1. The opportunity for her to take stock of all the seasons of the star Academy in the columns of Gala. “The first was the first so it was touching. The second, they were very close. Then the third, they liked each other a lot. After, I know that that of Grégory was special, then I was also eighth season director“, she sums up, before evoking an experience “strange”.
“She didn’t tell me…”
“Oh yes !”, answers Armande Altaï when asked if she still has contact with former students of the star Academy. “I see them often, then they are all very busy. But I can quote you Nolwenn Leroy, for example“, explains the singing teacher at the Gala. In 2002, Armande Altaï was surprised to find the one who was already taking singing lessons with her in the casting of the second season of the tele-hook that she won. Secret, Nolwenn Leroy had not informed her beforehand of her participation. A great surprise. “She didn’t tell me she was going to do the Star Ac“, she recalls. “She could have sung anything, lyric or onomatopoeia, it sounded. She was very shy but armed, we felt that she had a baggage and a gift. I never heard her make a false note. “, had confided Armande Altaï about Nolwenn Leroy in 2015 in the columns of JDD.
Nolwenn Leroy in tears on the birthday
“She has that mezzo-soprano voice, maternal and loving. She is hypersensitive, anxious, but with a kind of clairvoyance that pushes her forward because she is always valiant, creative without being demonstrative. I see her as a Rolls disguised as Smart“, continued Armande Altaï. Last June, the student and the teacher met at the Seine Musicale to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the flagship program. A shoot that particularly touched Nolwenn Leroy. “It’s not my kind of cry on tv, I don’t like to put on a show like that. Corn (…) I let myself be overwhelmed by my emotions“, had entrusted the singer to Pure Charts last July.
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias