Oculus disappears, the legacy of its very controversial creator too

The Facebook group completely changes its name and becomes Meta. If the social network and most of the group’s products will not be more impacted than that by the transformation, the Oculus virtual reality headsets will change their name. A new identity that also allows us to move away from the controversial creator of helmets.

Mark Zuckerberg announced it yesterday with great fanfare: the Facebook group is now called Meta. This new name clearly indicates the direction the group will take: Mark Zuckerberg now wants to focus on the metaverse, a 3D virtual world project accessible by virtual reality headset.

The new name will not change much for users of the social network, which keeps the name Facebook, or even for users of WhatsApp or Messenger, the other applications in the group. But this is not the case for Oculus, the latest brand of Mark Zuckerberg’s multinational, which will change its identity: applications, software, and all the other elements relating to the brand will now be called Meta.

The Oculus brand disappears and becomes Meta

The whole brand will also change its name, logo and identity. The Oculus Quest virtual reality headsets will now be called Meta Quest, and the Oculus app will become the Meta Quest App. As for the software developed by Oculus, they will take the name of Horizon Home, Horizon Venues, Horizon Friends or Horizon Profile. The Portal communication screens will also change their name, becoming Meta Portal. The change is supposed to take place in 2022, according to a Facebook post by Andrew Bosworth, in charge of virtual reality at the group. This is certainly the most immediate change that the change of the name of the Facebook group will bring about.





But more than the identity of the brand, it is also to the founder of Oculus that the name change will allow us to say goodbye. Palmer Luckey, who created the virtual reality headset brand in 2012, had become a very controversial figure. At first considered the face of technology, he quickly created controversy in 2016, during the campaign for the American elections. He is said to have funded a group of very active pro-Trump trolls, whose goal was to post enough memes that ” all Americans see them “, According to the newspaper The Daily Beast, which had released an investigation on this subject in 2017. Palmer Luckey, who was also in contact with the polemicist close to Donald Trump Milo Yiannopoulos, would have even allowed them to launch physical campaigns of attacking advertisements Hilary Clinton. A year later, Palmer Luckey had left Facebook, which had bought Oculus in 2014, without really knowing if his departure had been requested or not by the social network.

Facebook had since avoided mentioning the founder of Oculus again. In his post, Andrew Bosworth simply states that the decision to change his name was ” very difficult “, In particular because of a” strong attachment to the name Oculus ”. “Although we are changing the name of our products, Oculus will still be an important part of our DNA, and will continue to exist through our software. “. One way like any other to permanently sever all ties with Palmer Luckey.

