Oculus: Facebook accounts soon optional

One of the most recurring requests from Oculus gamers will soon become reality

Mark Zuckerberg didn’t just talk about renaming of services from Facebook to Meta yesterday during his Facebook Connect Livestream. As we told you earlier, he also mentioned the brand and services Oculus, who will also change their name to become Meta (with the exception of the game development studio which should remain Oculus Studios). However, the boss of the firm also said this:

As we focus more on work, and frankly, because we heard your comments more broadly, we are working to ensure that you can sign in to Quest with an account other than your personal Facebook account. (…) We’ll start testing support for work accounts soon, and we’re working on making a broader change here, over the next year. Not everyone wants their social media profile tied to all of these other experiences.



So the CEO does not say exactly here that we will be able to enjoy Oculus services without any account, but that we can do without a Facebook account. However, he speaks of a “account other than your Facebook account“. Does this mean that we will be able to create an Oculus account, as we do on other media on PC such as Steam or Epic Games Store, or even as we should do when you have a game console ? Or a social account such as an account Google, Twitter, etc? Or that we can actually play without any account? The details are still unclear.

In any case, these changes seem planned for next year. We can’t wait to see what gaming will look like as Meta sees it in the next few years, and what the prerequisites will be to play on their VR platforms, out and out.

