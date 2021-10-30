of departments do not want to pay the RSA to the unvaccinated deprived of employment





4:40 p.m .: Expats in Jordan will be deported if they are not vaccinated

Jordanian authorities have warned that they will expel, from mid-December, any expatriate worker who has not been administered two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Tens of thousands of Egyptians, Filipinos and other nationalities work in the kingdom, where centers are open in all cities dedicated to free vaccination of Jordanians and foreigners. The kingdom has officially registered more than 859,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 11,000 deaths to date.

3:10 p.m.: Departments want to suspend RSA for unvaccinated people who have lost their jobs Fifteen departments wrote to Jean Castex this Friday to ask him to suspend the payment of the RSA (for which the departments are responsible) for people who have lost their jobs following a refusal of compulsory vaccination, reports South West. The RSA is a “social and professional integration device” and it cannot “replace a national allowance paid following a stoppage of activity for lack of health pass”, believe these departments, including the Gironde, the Landes, Haute-Vienne and Lot-et-Garonne, in their letter to the Prime Minister. They ask that the RSA be reserved, as the law explains, for “people who are unable to have income from activity”, underlines South West. The presidents of the departments co-signatories of the letter are those of Gironde, Gers, Landes, Seine-Saint-Denis, Aude, Tarn, Nièvre, Lozère, Haute-Vienne , Pyrénées-Orientales, Ariège, Lot-et-Garonne, Côtes-d’Armor, Haute-Garonne and Loire-Atlantique, specifies France-Bleu. 2:54 p.m .: Vaccines: Paris calls for a more equitable redistribution France pleaded in Rome for a “stronger redistribution of vaccines” to developing countries and estimated that it was necessary to release 100 billion dollars to help them revive their economies devastated by the pandemic. The Ministers of Finance and Health of the G20 countries, meeting in Rome, pledged to increase their support to vulnerable countries and to “control” the coronavirus pandemic “everywhere and as quickly as possible”.

1:10 p.m.: Merkel “worried” about the rise in Covid cases in Germany In an interview with the Sunday edition of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the Chancellor said she was “worried” about the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in Germany. According to her, the time is “again to a certain recklessness”. While defending the lack of vaccination obligation in force in the country, she said she was “very saddened” that “two to three million Germans over the age of 60 are still not vaccinated”. “It could make a difference, for these people and for society as a whole,” said Angela Merkel, who will step down at the end of this year after 16 years of rule. The cases of infections started to rise again in the country with the arrival of autumn: on Saturday, the Robert Koch health watch institute (RKI) recorded 21,543 new cases in 24 hours and 90 deaths.

44,000 Russia recorded 44,265 deaths linked to Covid-19 in September, the statistics agency Rosstat announced on Friday, a figure almost twice the figure established by the government during the same period. The total death toll from the pandemic in Russia stood at nearly 450,000 deaths at the end of September, according to Rosstat, who has a broader definition of deaths linked to the virus. 11:01 am: Bogota imposes the health pass The Colombian capital Bogota will impose the compulsory health pass for public events bringing together large crowds, the city’s mayor, Claudia Lopez, announced on Friday. From mid-November, concerts, sporting events, cinemas, theaters and other large gatherings will resume as before the pandemic, she announced. However, residents must present a vaccination certificate certifying at least one dose to take part in these events.

9:37 am: The city of Beijing closes some of its cinemas

The Chinese capital ordered the closure of some of its cinemas this Saturday, as the country faces a Covid-19 epidemic rebound within 100 days of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The imperial city, which organized the Summer Games in 2008, will become next February the first city in the world to also host events for the Winter Olympics. In this context, the authorities, who follow a zero tolerance policy against the slightest case of Covid-19, have taken great steps to eradicate an epidemic outbreak for the moment very limited, with less than 300 cases. But ten provinces are affected out of the thirty that the Asian giant has and the virus has already reached Beijing.

To curb the contagion, all cinemas in Xicheng District will have to remain closed until November 14, the municipality said in a notice on Friday.

8:58 am: Tonga Islands threatened by containment The Prime Minister of the Tonga archipelago, Pohiva Tuionetoa, on Saturday warned his fellow citizens living in the main island, Tongatapu, that they risked being confined next week after the discovery of a first case of coronavirus. This small Pacific kingdom was until now one of the few countries in the world to have escaped the Covid-19 epidemic. This first contamination was detected in a person in isolation returning to Tonga after a stay in New Zealand. 8:16 a.m .: China: the air transport plagued by epidemic rebounds due to Covid Chinese airlines recorded bright red results in the third quarter, weakened in their huge domestic market by epidemic outbreaks of Covid-19 which penalize activity. The first country affected by the pandemic, China has practically closed its borders since March 2020, which has drastically reduced international air links.

Controlling the epidemic at the local level has, however, enabled a gradual resumption of tourism and business travel in the country. But the recovery is fragile.

An epidemic rebound this summer in several regions – the most important in terms of geographical extent – has led to serious disruptions in transport, in particular in the air. 7:50 am: Colombia launches the vaccination of 3-11 year olds with Sinovac Children aged 3 to 11 in Colombia will be able to be vaccinated against the coronavirus from Sunday with the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, Colombian President Ivan Duque announced on Friday. “The goal is to vaccinate around 7.1 million children in this age group,” said Health Minister Fernando Ruiz. 7:19 am: Lifting of the compelling reasons to go to New Caledonia The need to have a compelling reason to go to New Caledonia will be lifted from November 1, given the circulation of the Covid-19 virus in the archipelago, which no longer justifies locking its borders, a indicated this Saturday the High Commissioner of the Republic. “Today, the incidence rates observed demonstrate that the risk of contamination is higher locally and that the restrictions on the freedom to come and go do not entail any serious health risk”, indicates the High Commissioner of the Republic , Patrice Faure, in a letter addressed to the leaders of the Caledonian communities. 7 a.m .: Start of the non-working week in Russia Since the end of the summer, Russia has continued to beat its records of deaths and daily contaminations, while barely a third of the population, suspicious, is fully vaccinated. On Thursday, the public authorities, which refused to reconfine, however resigned themselves to closing for eleven days in Moscow “non-essential” services (restaurants, places of leisure, non-food stores) in an attempt to contain the virus. Nationally, President Vladimir Putin has ordered a week off from October 30 to November 7 to limit the massacre.

6:55 am: US clears Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 The United States on Friday authorized Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds, paving the way for the imminent launch of a new major stage of the immunization campaign, which concerns 28 million children in the country. This emergency clearance from the US Medicines Agency was granted after careful review of the results of clinical trials conducted by Pfizer on several thousand children.

6:49 am: The incidence rate goes back above 50 in 44 departments The incidence rate went back above 50 per 100,000 inhabitants in 44 departments. More precisely, since last week, there have been 55 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, or + 14%. “‘On average, 5,276 cases were diagnosed per day. The incidence rate was increasing in all age groups except 20-29 years (57, -6%). The increase was moderate in the 30-39 age group (71, + 6%) and more marked in the 60 and over age group, ”explains Santé Publique France.

6:47 am: The epidemic indicators remain stable in the hospital The number of new cases of contamination rose to 6,433 this Friday, according to Public Health France. The health authorities also counted 6,534 people hospitalized (-7 in 24 hours), of which 1,034 (-3) are treated in critical care services. Finally, 27 patients have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in our country to 117,620 since the start of the pandemic.

6:45 am: Hello everyone and welcome to this live stream dedicated to the news of the Covid-19 pandemic in France and around the world.