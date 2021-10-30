OL narrowly won against Lens in Ligue 1

The match: 2-1
This time, Olympique Lyonnais did not crack. Like last week against Nice (2-3), the Lyonnais led 2-0 against Lens this Saturday night in Ligue 1. But they did not let the match slip away. However, the meeting could have started much worse. After ten minutes of sterile domination by the men of Peter Bosz, the first big opportunity was Lensoise when Jérôme Boateng and Jason Denayer had to push back in front of their line attempts by Jonathan Clauss and Wesley Saïd (11th).
Free warning for Lyonnais. A few minutes later, Karl Toko Ekambi took advantage of a penalty obtained by Bruno Guimaraes after a good combination with Lucas Paqueta to open the scoring (1-0, 25th). An advantage that Peter Bosz’s men doubled just before half-time. Thrown to the limit of offside by Aouar, Toko Ekambi saw his shot rejected by Jean-Louis Leca. But Aouar followed to score with a header (2-0, 41st).
Returning from the locker room with good offensives, the Lensois were transformed by the entry into play of Gaël Kakuta. Anthony Lopes first delayed the deadline in front of the new entrant then Wesley Saïd but he ended up bowing to Arnaud Kalimuendo, at the conclusion of a superb sequence with Kakuta (2-1, 61st). Jostled by very pressing Lensois in the second half, the Lyonnais still managed to keep their advantage to win. A precious victory which allows them to temporarily climb back up to 5th place. For its part, Lens remains 2nd, but Franck Haise’s men could see Nice, Marseille or even Rennes pass them in front of them on Sunday.
31
There were 31 shots in this very lively match of the twelfth day of Ligue 1. 18 for Lens, 13 for OL.
The player: Anthony Lopes preserved the advantage
If he was first saved by Jérôme Boateng and Jason Denayer, then by the intervention of the VAR in the first period, the goalkeeper chained decisive saves after the break. The Portuguese first won his head-to-head against Gaël Kakuta (46th) then Saïd (48th) before releasing a nice strike from Przemyslaw Frankowski (66th). If he still bowed to the strike of Arnaud Kalimuendo (61st), the Lyon goalkeeper still made seven saves in this meeting.