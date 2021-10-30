OL narrowly won against Lens in Ligue 1

Returning from the locker room with good offensives, the Lensois were transformed by the entry into play of Gaël Kakuta. Anthony Lopes first delayed the deadline in front of the new entrant then Wesley Saïd but he ended up bowing to Arnaud Kalimuendo, at the conclusion of a superb sequence with Kakuta (2-1, 61st). Jostled by very pressing Lensois in the second half, the Lyonnais still managed to keep their advantage to win. A precious victory which allows them to temporarily climb back up to 5th place. For its part, Lens remains 2nd, but Franck Haise’s men could see Nice, Marseille or even Rennes pass them in front of them on Sunday.