OL-RC Lens: the probable compositions

On the occasion of the twelfth day of Ligue 1, Olympique Lyonnais welcomes Racing Club de Lens to Groupama Stadium. Beaten in additional time by OGC Nice (3-2), OL must absolutely get back in the direction of travel to reduce the sails on the leading pack. Lensois side, the brilliant victory obtained against Metz (4-1) allowed to consolidate the second place in the standings.

For this beautiful poster of 9 pm, Peter Bosz must do without the services of Kadewere suspended and Moussa Dembélé injured. The Dutch technician should go 4-2-3-1 with Anthony Lopes in goal. In front of the Portuguese doorman would be a central hinge made up of Jérôme Boateng and Jason Denayer. In the right lane, we would find Léo Dubois and Emerson would sit on the left side. In the middle in front of the defense, the duo Caqueret, Guimaraes should be renewed.





Paqueta en pointe, Kakuta back in Lens

Higher up, Toko Ekambi would occupy the left flank and Shaqiri, despite irregular performance, would move to the right side. In the axis, Houssem Aouar would be responsible for supplying balloons to Lucas Paqueta alone at the peak. Lensois side, Franck Haise should rely on a 3-4-1-2. In the goals, the irremovable Jean-Louis Leca would start the meeting. In front of him, we would find a three-way defense with Gradit, Danso and Medina.

In a fairly supplied Lensois midfield, Seko Fofana should be established alongside Doucouré in the axis. On the sides, Clauss would sit in the right aisle and Frankowski on the left side. As a playmaker, Kakuta would make his comeback and would be responsible for distilling caviar to the duo Sotoca, Kalimuendo. All the ingredients seem to be there to attend a great meeting at Groupama Stadium!

