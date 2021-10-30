OM and OL offer Puel a last hope before Metz

Zapping Goal! Football club MHSC – ASSE: The pre-match brief

Should we fear the worst for ASSE in Metz this afternoon (5 p.m.)? While the Greens have still not gleaned the slightest success this season, they are far from leaving with the favor of statistics in Saint-Symphorien. Opta points out, for example, that ASSE has not won any of its last five matches against a team located one of the last two places in L1, losing in particular in the three most recent!

L’Équipe adds that ASSE is the team Frédéric Antonetti has beaten most often in L1: 13 times in 29 matches (8 draws, 8 losses). There are, however, two glimmers of hope. If the Greens have not won at Saint-Symphorien since March 2015, the Stéphanoise training has won 55 matches against FC Metz in L1 (24 draws, 23 defeats).

Only OM have beaten the same opponent more often in the history of the French championship (56 against OGC Nice … and against FC Metz). Another positive point for the Greens: ASSE is the second team in L1 (tied with Clermont and Nice), behind PSG to have gained the most points after the 80th minute: 3 units. These points were collected against LOSC (1-1), OL (1-1) and SCO d’Angers eight days ago (2-2).

