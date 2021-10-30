OM: Marseille supporters banned from traveling

At the end of the 12th day of Ligue 1, Clermont Foot 63 and Olympique de Marseille will cross swords on Sunday evening (8:45 p.m.) at the Stade Gabriel Montpied. And as often lately, the Olympian club will not be able to count on its supporters. The formation of the south of France has indeed relayed the order of the prefect of Puy-de-Dôme concerning Marseille fans.





“The prefect of Puy-de-Dôme published a prohibition order on the sidelines of the match between Clermont and Olympique de Marseille in which he specifies that” traffic and parking on the public highway near the stadium for any person availing himself of the quality of supporter of the Olympique de Marseille, or behaving as such, and which would not be in possession of a ticket of access to the stadium, or of a voucher issued by the club are prohibited. ” Just like “the possession, transport and use of firecrackers, smoke bombs and any object that can be used as a projectile in the enclosure and around the stadium as well as within the defined perimeter” “, writes OM on its website.

