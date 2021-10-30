OM played a very nasty trick on Galtier

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: top 10 most capped players in history

Clearly, no match between OGC Nice and OM will be without consequences this season. After the incidents at the Allianz Riviera on August 22, there was some mayhem on the side of the Aiglons with the injury of promising Evann Guessand.

Aligned alongside Amine Gouiri at the Stade de l’Aube against OM, the young 20-year-old striker had moved the Marseille rearguard before being replaced by Mario Lemina shortly after half-time (52nd). We understand better why afterwards since Christophe Galtier said yesterday at noon that he would be “forfeited for several weeks after his sprained ankle.” “

About Kasper Dolberg, it remains uncertain for the Sunday trip to Angers on behalf of the 12th day of L1 (13h). “He’s back from Denmark during the day,” Galtier said yesterday at a press conference. I have to talk to him to find out what his state of mind is. “

Dolberg uncertain for Angers. He is back from Denmark today. “I have to discuss with him to find out what state of mind he is” said Galtier at noon.

Guessand package “for several weeks” according to Galtier after his sprained ankle against Marseille

