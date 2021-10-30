More

    OM played a very nasty trick on Galtier

    Clearly, no match between OGC Nice and OM will be without consequences this season. After the incidents at the Allianz Riviera on August 22, there was some mayhem on the side of the Aiglons with the injury of promising Evann Guessand.

    Aligned alongside Amine Gouiri at the Stade de l’Aube against OM, the young 20-year-old striker had moved the Marseille rearguard before being replaced by Mario Lemina shortly after half-time (52nd). We understand better why afterwards since Christophe Galtier said yesterday at noon that he would be “forfeited for several weeks after his sprained ankle.” “

    About Kasper Dolberg, it remains uncertain for the Sunday trip to Angers on behalf of the 12th day of L1 (13h). “He’s back from Denmark during the day,” Galtier said yesterday at a press conference. I have to talk to him to find out what his state of mind is. “

    to summarize

    After the draw against OM on Wednesday in Troyes in a late match of the 3rd day of Ligue 1 (1-1), Christophe Galtier counts his injuries in the ranks of OGC Nice before the trip to Angers (Sunday, 1 p.m.) . Especially in attack.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

