One Step From Eden Coming Soon to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass | Xbox one

Released in 2020 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC, One Step From Eden is about to land on Xbox. This game, which combines deck building and rogue-like elements, received a very positive reception from the press and players when it was released.

Coming soon to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass

If you are an Xbox gamer, you will soon be able to enjoy it on your favorite console since the studio has just announced that the game will be available “soon”. It is on its Twitter account that the studio made this announcement which is accompanied by another good news.

We learn that it will also be available in Xbox Game Pass. Everything suggests that it will arrive in Microsoft’s service directly on the day of its release, but we will have to wait for confirmation to be sure.





Build a powerful deck, cast spells in an instant, battle evolving enemies, find game-changing artifacts, make friends or foes, and make your way to Eden.