opposition from the Academy of Medicine

The Academy of Medicine is opposed to the idea being considered by the government to condition the health pass to a third dose of anti-Covid vaccine, which “overstepAccording to her the role of this document. This measure “violates the role of the health pass, which was to limit the risk of virus transmission and encourage the population to be vaccinated“, Estimated the Academy of Medicine in a press release Friday. “It induces some uncertainty about the effectiveness of vaccination and leads to unjustified discrimination against the most vulnerable people who have already agreed to receive the first two doses of vaccine.», Continues the instance.

The booster (which is most often a third dose) is now intended for the oldest or frail people, particularly at risk of developing a severe form of Covid. While emphasizing the “well-founded“Of this recall because of a drop in immunity six months after the second dose, the Academy wonders:”Should we use coercion vis-à-vis this sensitized population which, for the most part, will spontaneously consent to receive the vaccination booster? Shouldn’t the incentives target primarily all those who have not yet been vaccinated, including 20% ​​of adults?“

The government is awaiting scientific recommendations before deciding on whether or not to include the recall in the health pass. He asked the High Authority for Health (HAS), the steering committee for the vaccine strategy and the scientific council for their opinion. The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, indicated on Tuesday that these opinions should reach “in a few days“. The Academy of Medicine, whose opinions are not binding, has for mission to answer the questions of the government in the field of health, in order to shed light on it. It can also issue opinions without having been requested beforehand.