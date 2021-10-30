Orange sentenced for “hidden work”

Justice condemned Orange for “hidden work”. Without denying “The seriousness of the facts”, it imposed a fine of 50,000 euros because of the small number of employees concerned.

Orange has just been fined 50,000 euros for “hidden work”, we learn in a judgment of the Court of Appeal of Riom, in the department of Puy-de-Dôme, dating from Wednesday, October 27 and of which AFP has obtained a copy. The alleged facts relate to the period from September 2013 to May 2016. A procedure is also underway before the industrial tribunal.





In question, the fact that four maintenance technicians employed by the subcontractor Crom Maintenance “Were assigned exclusively to the performance of tasks on the sites or buildings of the company Orange in Auvergne”. In fact, the technicians were “De facto integrated into this company”, while being under “Orange’s subordination”.

According to the judgment, the Auvergne Orange intervention unit in Clermont-Ferrand “Knowingly made the choice not to directly hire new employees” and of “Knowingly dispose” of subcontractors at its service. While taking into account “The seriousness of the facts”, the Court explains the amount of the fine by the fact that they concern only one regional unit and four employees.

For his part, Me Jean-Louis Borie, the lawyer for the four employees, underlined “A real prejudice for employees who have not been remunerated as they should have been”, because not taking advantage of “Provisions of the collective agreement”.

Source: L’Obs with AFP