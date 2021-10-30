Orelsan sells over 15,000 albums in an hour!

Orelsan is close to making a comeback with an album whose success is already promised…

The site is saturated under the controls!

A few days ago, Orelsan announced its imminent return to long format. On November 19, he will release his new album Civilization in stores and on all streaming platforms. The tracklisting is already known and has a big surprise: Gringe, Skread and especially The Neptunes, a duo of composers formed by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. The two men have worked for the greatest, from Jay-Z to Snoop Dogg through popstars like Mariah Carey, Britney Spears or Justin Timberlake.





In the charts, we expect a tidal wave, especially when we remember that The party is over, his latest album to date certified diamond disc, had sold more than 96,000 copies in the first week! During pre-orders, the rapper announced that the physical version of his album would be marketed with fifteen different designs on the CD, all produced by Raegular and available in various quantities. This morning, pre-orders opened and fans took to the site: within one hour, the latter indicated that more than 15,000 orders had been recorded. We do not see how Orelsan could not achieve a new card with this album, while its documentary series on Amazon Prime was broadcast a few weeks earlier.