Out of breath and ideas, Ugo Humbert withdraws from Bercy and for the Davis Cup

Ugo Humbert announced on Saturday that he would no longer play in 2021. A hard blow for the France team, which finds itself deprived of its best element for the Davis Cup. “The last few months have been trying, I unfortunately did not manage to start again on the Tour despite my determination and all my efforts”, writes on social networks the 23-year-old Frenchman, who is therefore also forfeited for the Masters 1000 of Paris-Bercy, which begins Monday.

“It’s a very difficult decision but it is better at this stage to take care of myself to consider a good 2022 season, which is why I decided to put an end to my 2021 season”, he adds . Since his defeat in the quarterfinals of the Olympic tournament against the Russian Karen Khachanov, Humbert, 29th in the world, has loosened on the circuit. In five tournaments (Toronto, Cincinnati, US Open, Metz, Orléans), he has won only one match (against the Italian Lorenzo Sonego in Toronto) and remains on four consecutive defeats.





Grosjean will have to make a choice

“It is heartbreaking not to be able to play Bercy and the Davis Cup this year, events to which I particularly care,” said Humbert. His absence significantly weakens the French team for the Davis Cup which will take place from November 25 to December 5: it will face Great Britain and the Czech Republic in the first round without its two top-ranked ATP players.

The French captain Sébastien Grosjean has indeed decided to do without Gaël Monfils, French number one (21st in the world), to prefer the young Arthur Rinderknech (65th) or the experienced Richard Gasquet (76th), in addition to Pierre-Hugues. Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, rather worn on the double. Grosjean, who had made a bet by calling Humbert, must now decide on a possible replacement for Messin.