Panini album, the players rebel

Five former Ligue 1 players, including a former French international, have taken Panini France to court for the exploitation of their image.

A totally unexpected trial will soon open according to information from the Parisian. Indeed, five French players who have played in Ligue 1 have sued the company Panini France. The Ile-de-France newspaper reports that these former players, who wish to remain anonymous, are claiming between 50.00 and 500,000 euros in damages related to the moral prejudice of the exploitation of their image in Panini’s sticker albums. Each season, the company releases its catalog whose objective for collectors is to fill it with the thumbnails of all Ligue 1 players. The media says that the hearing should begin on January 19, but that the case will not will not be judged on the merits until the end of 2022.





Former France player attacks Panini

According to the lawyer for the five Ligue 1 players, including a French international whose identity has not been filtered, the players are in their right to claim their share of the profit from the company. “The professional football charter cannot be compared to an authorization granted by the player or the club, especially since they are not signatories (individually, the collective organizations have signed it). It does not specify, either, the consideration, the medium or the geographical limits of this transfer of image rights which nevertheless constitute essential clauses for such an authorization ” said Me Elie Dottelonde, who represents the five players in question, in an interview with the Parisian. It remains to be seen whether Panini will have the legal arguments to defend itself or if the former Ligue 1 players will win their case with compensation. As for the insiders, the objective will obviously be to reveal the identity of the players in question and mainly that of the former player of the French team …