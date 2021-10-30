Passenger gets drunk on plane and hits flight attendant

During an American Airlines domestic flight, a passenger in first class struck an air hostess. As a result, the man was banned from theft for life by the company.

The incident occurred Wednesday, October 27, on a flight between New York and California. It caused an unscheduled stopover in Denver. American Airlines chief executive Doug Parker said it was “one of the worst manifestations of violent behavior that [ils aient] never seen ”. In a video message to ABC, he added, “I can guarantee you that person will never be allowed to fly American Airlines again.”