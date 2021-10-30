Patrick Sébastien makes a funny secret about the end of his television career

It was during an interview with Paris Normandie on October 29, 2021, that Patrick Sébastien unveiled his daily life away from the cameras. Eliminated from the small screen since 2018, he declared living his media retirement almost like a “liberation”.

On October 16, 2018, Patrick Sébastien announced on social networks his ouster from France 2. He thus revealed that the channel informed him that he was not renewed for the next school year. The two shows he presents and produces, Le Plus Grand Cabaret du monde and Les Annees Bonheur then disappeared from the small screen in June 2019. A brutal ending for one of the emblematic faces of France Télévisions. However, on Friday, October 29, 2021, the 67-year-old artist revealed to be almost relieved of this early retirement to the Paris Normandie newspaper: “Honestly, I wonder if this is not a release,” he said. to the media.

And for good reason, since Patrick Sébastien stopped his activities in front of the cameras, according to him the television universe has changed a lot. “I see a growing contempt displayed by public services for anything that contains the word ‘popular’, as if it was dirty, a dirty word, almost,” he explained to Paris Normandie.





“I am persona non grata on the public service”

Far from the television sets, Patrick Sébastien nevertheless began a tour throughout France with his cabaret and a troupe of 100 people. But when he is questioned on France Télévisions, Patrick Sébastien never hesitates to reveal the substance of his thoughts. “I am persona non grata on the public service, including as a guest. I cannot come and promote my show,” he explained on October 7, 2021 in the columns of Ciné Télé Revue. And in passing scratch the emission (…)

