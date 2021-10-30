Pau difficult winner of Stade Français, Toulon wins in Mayol ahead of Biarritz

Castres-Brive: 23-22
After the huge slap received in Toulouse (41-0), the CO won at home against Brive, but he was far from mastering his subject. However, the Tarnais largely dominated the CAB in conquest in the first period. Faced with a melee from Correze in distress (8 faults), Castres grabbed the points at the foot and crossed the end line twice thanks to Levan Chilachava (28th) then Geoffrey Palis (59th).
Pierre-Henry Broncan’s players, by dint of approximations, also played to scare each other, letting Brive believe it at the start of the second period. A try by Pierre Tournebize (63rd) and the success at the foot of Tedo Abzhandadze (6/7) left the threat to the end.
Toulon-Biarritz: 13-9
Under a deluge and on a soggy ground, it was difficult to hope for anything other than a tussle. And in this thankless exercise, the advantage went to the locals who, more than rediscovering reasons to be beautiful, were chasing success. The RCT is therefore reddened on the back of a BO with a too fragile discipline (18 penalties conceded, 3 touches and 2 scrums lost), to hope for something else in Mayol.
Thanks to a slightly better second period, the Basques went to snatch the defensive bonus point (79th), but they frankly did not deserve better. Thanks to this victory (13-9), the Var have not solved their problems but they reassured themselves on their ability to raise the cursor of envy in a tense context and to dominate an opponent within their reach.
Pau – French Stadium: 18-9
Three victories in a row for the Parisians, three defeats in a row for the Palois: the Section had to raise its head at home, remaining on second failed periods against Toulouse and Clermont. After a first act without great flights, marked by sometimes erratic kicking (tactical and clearance), and many faults, Sébastien Piqueronies’ men then mounted the cursor.
In a meeting where commitment and ferocity grew crescendo, the entries of Jordan Joseph and Antoine Hastoy energized Pau. The impeccable Zach Henry ended up realizing the performance of his team by passing everything that was presented to the foot … A foot that is enough for the happiness of the Béarnais.
Perpignan – La Rochelle: 22-13
Clumsy ball in hand while they were in a position to score a try on numerous occasions, the Rochelais, dominating in the last twenty minutes thanks to the intervention of their substitutes’ bench, did not manage to reverse a contrary destiny then that they were only led 7-3 in the 49th.
But in the wake of its Tongan center Taumoepeau, author of a “hat trick” (three tries registered in the 40th, 51st and 70th), Perpignan was able to force the decision and, after four consecutive defeats, raise its head in front of its public to win, without leaving last place in the standings.