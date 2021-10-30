Pau difficult winner of Stade Français, Toulon wins in Mayol ahead of Biarritz

Toulon-Biarritz: 13-9

Under a deluge and on a soggy ground, it was difficult to hope for anything other than a tussle. And in this thankless exercise, the advantage went to the locals who, more than rediscovering reasons to be beautiful, were chasing success. The RCT is therefore reddened on the back of a BO with a too fragile discipline (18 penalties conceded, 3 touches and 2 scrums lost), to hope for something else in Mayol.