Perpignan surprises La Rochelle, the RCT recovers against Biarritz

The red lantern came to the end of the Rochelais while the Varois dominated Biarritz in dire conditions.

Red lantern of the Top 14, Perpignan dominated Stade Rochelais (22-13) on the occasion of the 9e Top 14 day. A success that is not enough for the Catalans to get out of the red zone even if Biarritz Olympique, just ahead in the standings, lost on the Toulon field (13-9) on a lawn full of water. A victory which allows to calmly prepare for the premiere of Franck Azéma, the new coach appointed this week in place of Patrice Collazo. Pau has logically gained the upper hand over a team from the Stade Français still so fragile (18-9). Finally, Castres won on the wire against Brive (23-22) who returned with the point of the defensive bonus.

Toulon ignores the storm

After a week marked by the departure of Patrice Collazo and the arrival of Franck Azéma as manager, Toulon managed to win against Biarritz (13-9), Saturday in Mayol, on the 9th day of the Top 14. In the storm and on a wet lawn, the Argentinian third line Facundo Isa, replacing at kickoff, scored the only try of the match and allowed Toulon (11th), with this success, to revive, leaving last place to the Basques.

The RCT therefore ended this week of crisis in the best possible way. If Azéma was not yet in charge, James Coughlan, usual defense coach, was sent to the front. And the Irishman made a strong choice by finally keeping Isa on the bench. From the first minutes, the downpours prevented the two teams from playing. They preferred to send big candles to try to play in the opposing camp. In this little game, Anthony Belleau’s teammates were more skillful and above all more disciplined to settle in the Biarritz half of the field.

After 20 minutes closed, former RCT player Bastien Soury, who left in early October, received a logical yellow card (24th). On the same action, Lopeti Timani injured his right leg and Facundo Isa returned. And it was on his first ball hit that the third Argentine line pushed the Basques (29th). The trench warfare on an ever wetter lawn continued in the second period. With a ball as difficult to control as a bar of soap, the game remained poor even if the BO tried to send a little more play. But the Toulon defense held firm and the RCT could even have taken off if Anthony Belleau had been more successful against the poles.

The only satisfaction for Biarrtiz, the defensive bonus point snatched by the opener Ilian Perreaux at the last minute. With this precious point, Biarritz will be able to prepare more calmly for the trip to Pau on Saturday. The Toulonnais, led for the first time by Franck Azéma, will try to obtain their first away victory of the season in Clermont.

Read alsoNew Toulon manager, Azéma aims “very quickly for positive results”





Opportunist, Perpignan punishes La Rochelle

Archi-dominated territorially, deprived of balloons, Perpignan gave a lesson in realism to La Rochelle (22-13), Saturday during the 9th day of Top 14, and takes four precious points in the race to maintain. Like his three-quarter center Afusipa Taumoepeau, author of his team’s three tries, the Perpignanais improved all their opportunities in a wireless game.

Usap, which puts an end to a series of four setbacks, still remains in the red zone, tied on points with Biarritz, beaten by the RCT (13-9) at the same time. Deprived of its internationals, La Rochelle certainly dominated but without intensity or efficiency, multiplying clumsiness and bad choices.

Perpignan made the difference after the break each time by the punch of Taumoepeau, at the conclusion of a counter of 80 meters (40th), in support of a rush of its third line Lemalu (51st) and at the finish of ‘a nice collective movement (69th). The two tests of Bosch (57th) and Leyds (78th) do not console the Rochelais who can blame themselves for returning empty of their trip to Catalan soil. Thanks to this success, the USAP leaves the last place of the Top 14 in the BO with the difference in points before moving to Toulouse, in a week. For its part, La Rochelle marked time before receiving Bordeaux-Bègles.

Pau takes advantage of Stade Français’ lack of discipline

Pau, lacking confidence, regained the taste for victory at the expense of an unruly Stade Français (18-9), after an unpleasant match on Saturday, counting for the 9th day of the Top 14. Double end of series at Le Hameau. The Section remained on three losses in a row, Paris on three straight victories but the wet weather in Béarn did not favor the spectacle, benefited the locals who surely wanted a little more than those of Gonzalo Quesada, who left with nothing.

The visiting indiscipline did its work in the last quarter of an hour when the two teams were neck and neck (9-9). A dangerous sanctioned tackle by Tolu Latu on Antoine Hastoy (67) changed the numerical balance of the match (14 against 15) and launched the Pau to a sluggish but essential victory. The latter have built their success on the harshness of their scrum, a slightly superior conquest, and the excellent play at the foot of their striker Zach Henry, author of six penalties.

Regarding the game, we were bored with weather conditions that did not allow the slightest development, like its + slag + and multiple bad choices. The pink soldiers were not left out in terms of technical inaccuracies in a first act in favor of the locals (9-6). The showdown continued in the resumption, marked by the good comeback of Hastoy, before Paris finally cracked on indiscipline. Without trembling, Henry completed his recital against the poles and deprived the Parisian club of the defensive bonus.