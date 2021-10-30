Philippe Lacheau in super-zero in a first trailer

The band at Pippi will be in the casting of the next Avengers ? Better: are the members of the gang in Pippi actually the Avengers? It looks like it when we discover the first images of Superhero in spite of himself, the next film by Philippe Lacheau. Three years later Nicky Larson and the perfume of Cupid, the director summons his friends again and will try to slip into the shoes of “the first French superhero. “

“A struggling actor apprentice, Cédric finally landed his first role in a superhero film. One evening, while borrowing the filming car, he is the victim of an accident which causes him to lose his memory. Upon awakening, dressed in his vigilante costume and surrounded by props from the film, he is convinced that he has become the character of the film with a perilous mission to accomplish. But it is not a hero and even less a superhero who wants… And even less Cedric ”, details the synopsis of the film.





Screened at the opening of the Alpe d’Huez festival

As usual, Philippe Lacheau will be accompanied by the actors who are dear to him, namely Julien Arruti, Tarek Boudali and Elodie Fontan. Their latest collaboration for Nicky larson had attracted 1.6 million spectators in theaters. The release date of Superhero in spite of himself, meanwhile, is scheduled for February 9, 2022 at the cinema.

A few days earlier, the film will be screened at the opening of the twenty-fifth edition of the Alpe d’Huez international comedy festival. In 2014, this is where Baby sitting, Philippe Lacheau’s first film, won the Special Jury Prize.