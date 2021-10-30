Pied-à-terre in Los Angeles, apartment in New York… Live, Valérie Benaïm blunders and reveals the real estate heritage of Cyril Hanouna

Event this Friday, October 29, 2021 in “Touche pas à mon poste”! As announced several days ago, Cyril Hanouna and his band of columnists received an international star in the person ofEva longoria. American actress, star of the series “Desperate Housewives”, is passing through Paris on the occasion of Global Gift Gala which she chairs and which will take place on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Four Seasons George V hotel. The opportunity for Eva Longoria to make a brief appearance on the set of “Touche pas à mon poste”. Apparition during which Cyril Hanouna and his chroniclers were able to question her about her foundation but also about her career. She notably made a huge revelation about his appearance in the series “The Fires of Love”. For no less than three years, Eva Longoria played the role of Isabella Braña Williams, an ex-call girl. Obviously, Tony Parker’s ex-wife does not have a very good memory of it. “They were very mean to me”, she began in almost perfect French. “I was young, it was one of my first times … And they weren’t very nice to me. I don’t have good memories of ‘The Young and the Restless'”, she then continued.





One thing is certain: the beauty of Eva Longoria caught the eye of the “Touche pas à mon poste” team. Cyril Hanouna has continued to compliment his guest of the day. Then, the host even asked her where she lived at the moment. “Los Angeles”, replied Eva Longoria. Valérie Benaim took the opportunity to make a funny secret to Eva Longoria. However, the columnist of C8 made a blunder at the same time which greatly embarrassed Cyril Hanouna. “Hello Eva and thank you in advance! We need you. Cyril Hanouna, whom you know there, is now single. However, as he has just said, he has a small base in Los Angeles. You have also another pied-à-terre in New York “, reveals Valérie Benaim. “It is not worth revealing all my real estate assets”reacts Cyril Hanouna, causing laughter from the audience. It was without counting on Matthieu Delormeau who in turn revealed that Cyril Hanouna was the owner of a pied-à-terre in the south of France but also in Boulogne-Billancourt. Valérie Benaim then took the floor again to ask Eva Longoria if she could introduce some of her friends to Cyril Hanouna, like Victoria Beckham or Eva Mendes. Unfortunately for Cyril Hanouna, the two stars cited by Valérie Benaim are married!

