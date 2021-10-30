News tip Pikmin Bloom: you can already play it, we explain everything to you!

After Pokémon Go, Niantic is back with a new Pikmin game on mobile. This pedometer like no other promises to make your walks more fun, and we’re here to show you how to get it before others.

This Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Niantic and Nintendo announced the launch of their new augmented reality game: Pikmin Bloom.

The principle is simple: just walk to sow seeds and see them grow. You start by growing Pikmin, little aliens from the Nintendo franchise, which in turn will help you plant flowers. Some Pikmin take more or less steps to grow, and feeding them allows you to get petals : use these to sow flowers behind you.

As with Pokémon GO, the game uses the augmented reality features of smartphones to enhance the real world of images and animations through the camera, making the environment of the players more joyful with the addition of Nintendo’s little aliens.

Although it is not yet available in France, it is entirely possible to play Pikmin Bloom today – provided you have an Android smartphone. To do this, just download the APK file below on his phone and install the game.





Download Pikmin Bloom (APK) for Android

If you can’t or don’t want to download this file, don’t worry: Pikmin Bloom should soon be pointing his nose at the App Stores and Google Play stores around the world.