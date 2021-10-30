Pokimane created a surprise with a donation during ZEvent 2021

As the ZEvent 2021 was in its first hours, to everyone’s surprise Pokimane ventured onto the Domingo stream in order to make a large donation in favor of Action Against Hunger.

After long months of waiting, the ZEvent is finally back, with a new edition that promises to be even crazier than the previous ones. Once again this year, dozens of streamers more motivated than ever will take turns throughout the weekend to collect donations for Action Against Hunger.

So far, many colorful moments have already punctuated these first hours of live, to the delight of streamers and their viewers.

If the little tricks that the streamers play, as well as the slips, are still very popular with viewers, the donations that come to give a serious boost to the pot are still among the most emblematic moments of the event.





This is how in 2019 Ninja’s donation of 26,000 euros went around the web! This year, another iconic Twitch personality has been thrown into the spotlight, Pokimane.

Pokimane donates 10,000 euros during ZEvent 2021

To everyone’s surprise, while he was busy chatting with his viewers, Domingo saw a donation like no other appear in his pot! Pokimane went on his channel to donate 10,000 euros in favor of Action Against Hunger.

“Poki, thanks a lot from all the french community, you know we can have something charming, thanks a lot, but in fact you speak French Poki, so there is no need to do all that, but 10,000 balls! Oh la la Poki ” he cried.

If this gesture may surprise at first glance, we must not forget that Pokimane and Domingo have collaborated on multiple occasions in the past. The streamer even made an appearance on Domingo’s talk show Popcorn in March 2020.

While the ZEvent started less than 24 hours ago, the kitty already shows more than 1.7 million donations collected, which is more than promising for the rest of the events. The weekend promises to be rich in emotions!