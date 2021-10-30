pregnant, Justine Cordule (Large families, life in XXL) shares her concern after her second ultrasound (PHOTO)

This Saturday, October 30, Justine Cordule revealed on Instagram that her second ultrasound did not go as planned. Worried, the ex-participant of Large families, life in XXL, who is expecting her seventh child, confides in this painful moment of her pregnancy.
It is through two photos shared with her community that Justine Cordule announced a happy event last August: “Here is our surprise …“, she begins,”We are very happy at this time to let you know that our large family will grow for our greatest happiness“, she wrote on Instagram.”The brothers and sisters are happy …“, she concludes. Already parents of six children, the couple is therefore preparing to nurse again! And it is a girl who should in a few months come to enlarge the tribe who has decided to leave the program. Large families: life in XXL after only one season. But this pregnancy seems to come with some difficulties. After going for her second ultrasound this Friday, October 29, the future mother appeared quite worried in the Instagram story and announced that the medical appointment did not go as planned.
“The echo did not go as we dreamed“
For this seventh pregnancy, concern has settled in the Cordule family. “The echo did not go as we dreamed“, announces the mother of the family in story on Instagram, while specifying that she would keep her subscribers informed as soon as possible: “We are expecting appointments soon. We are waiting for the call from the maternity ward.”, she explained. This Saturday, October 30, we know a little more thanks to a post shared on his account. In legend, the mother of six children recounts this second ultrasound “normally beautiful”…
“Everything is fine but”
Ready to live this beautiful moment, everything stops very quickly for the future mother: “After several tens of minutes our midwife tells us: ‘Everything is fine but ‘”, she reports. “So there it all collapsed. She sent the documents directly to the maternity ward to make an appointment as soon as possible so pending“, she recalls. In order to preserve herself and to remain “positive”, the young woman explains to her community that she does not want “go into details for now”: “I do not want to receive positive or negative diagnoses because each case is different”, underlines the influencer apprentice followed by nearly 60,000 people. “We are waiting for the call from the maternity ward for a thorough ultrasound. And after that of course I would make a comeback.”, she promises.