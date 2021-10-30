Premier League, Manchester United wins on the lawn of Tottenham (0-3), Ronaldo, Cavani and Rashford scorers

A good way to digest the slap inflicted by Liverpool. After three defeats and a draw, bringing him into a crisis that hung in his face, Manchester United showed a whole different face this Saturday night, on the lawn of a Tottenham team totally muzzled like a Ghostly Harry Kane.

And it is once again Cristiano Ronaldo who put his training in the light, with an unstoppable volley in the first period before Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford definitively bury their opponents (0-3). With this victory, the Red Devils go back to 5th position, three points off the podium. For their part, the Spurs stagnate at a disappointing 8th place in the Premier League.

Premier League Pogba and Manchester United, the point of no return? 10/27/2021 At 4:03 PM

Fernandes-Ronaldo, brilliant duo

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not fooled: to keep his place, he no longer has the right to lose. And in order not to lose, Manchester United must not concede a goal, even if it means closing the game. And that’s what happened from the start of this shock of the 10th day of the Premier League.

With a three-way defense around a Raphaël Varane returning from injury, in addition to Fred and Scott McTominay to obstruct the axis of the game, the Spurs have experienced all the evil in the world to make their way into the area of ​​the Reds Devils. Because apart from a few distant attempts and a goal from Romero refused for offside (29th), Tottenham could not show much in front of its supporters, facing the worst defense of October in England (10 goals conceded in three matches).

And inevitably, with a formation created to defend well, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to make choices: no Marcus Rashford, nor Mason Greenwood at kickoff. And it was felt in the offensive organization of his team. Despite his activity, Edinson Cavani failed to frame his head almost at close range (8th) while Fred saw Lloris deflect his heavy shot from outside the area (33rd).





But there are two men who don’t need anyone to be decisive: Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo. Upon receipt of a marvelous ball stung from the first, the second left no chance for the French goalkeeper by perfectly crossing his volley to allow the Red Devils to go to the locker room with a goal in advance (0-1 , 39th), offering a broad smile to his Norwegian coach, more than ever in the hot seat.

Spurs without any reaction

And the latter never left him. In the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo believed to double the bet of a lightning counterattack ended by a missile in the skylight, but that was without counting his slight offside position (48th). Success fleeing him, the Portuguese striker offered his first decisive pass since his return to the English lawns, sending Edinson Cavani to deceive Hugo Lloris with a nice dive from the right (0-2, 64th), allowing him to open his goal counter for the season.

Led 2-0 by the hour of play, Tottenham did not show the slightest hint of self-love, continuing to attack sterilely against the Mancunian block still in place. Unable to frame the slightest strike of the match (9 attempts), the Spurs seemed to abandon the keys to the truck in the hands of Heung-Min Son, far too lonely to hope to create the spark that could have turned everything upside down, so much the Mancuniens wound inflicted by Liverpool last weekend is fresh.

It is only natural that Marcus Rashford put an end to the ordeal of his London opponents, by delivering a final blow of the sledgehammer following a counterattack roundly completed (0-3, 86th) to prove that Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may not have said their last word after all. The next opportunity to prove it: from Tuesday, in the Champions League, on the lawn of Atalanta Bergamo.

Premier League Conte, Zidane… Pochettino: who to succeed Solskjaer (and why it’s complicated)? 10/25/2021 At 5:22 PM