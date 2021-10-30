More

    The all-new Multivan is available to order, with a new plug-in hybrid version.

    Volkswagen Multivan 7: price from 47 400 €

    The choice of engines

    Unheard of for this type of vehicle, diesel was not on the launch menu. On the other hand, and this is the great technical novelty for the Multivan, there is from the start the plug-in hybrid version of 218 hp (with DSG 6 gearbox). At its side, there is the 1.5 TSI of 136 hp and the 2.0 TSI of 204 hp, with the automatic DSG 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.


    Finishes and main standard equipment

    • Multivan : emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane keeping assistance, fatigue detection, LED headlights, automatic high beam, 17-inch rims, two sliding doors, two individual seats in row 2, 3 individual seats in row row 3, digital instrumentation, radio on 10 inch touch screen, air conditioning.
    • Life : Multivan + navigation, reversing camera, front / rear parking aid, multifunction table, 3-zone air conditioning.
    • Energetic : Life + Matrix LED headlights with light strip in the radiator grille, electric tailgate, panoramic glass roof, 18-inch rims, niche assist, 360 ° vision, induction charger, adaptive cruise control.
    • Style : Energetic + electric front seats, head-up display, alarm, electric sliding doors.

    The costs

    Multivan Life Energetic Style
    1.5 TSI 136 hp DSG 7 € 47,400 € 52,840
    2.0 TSI 204 hp DSG 7 € 51,400 € 56,840 € 70,200
    eHybrid 218 hp € 55,080 € 60,520 € 63,720 € 73,880

    Long version: + 1.760 €

