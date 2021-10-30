Prime Macron: are you one of the new eligible employees?

Due to the increase in the minimum wage on October 1, new employees will become eligible for the Macron bonus. This exceptional aid is in fact reserved for French people whose income does not exceed 3 times the minimum wage.

Good news for employees. This year more of them will be able to benefit from the exceptional purchasing power bonus (Pepa), known as the “Macron bonus”. This, because of the increase in the minimum wage on October 1, 2021.

This system, launched in 2019 to respond to the yellow vests crisis, renewed in 2020 and therefore once again this year, may be paid to employees receiving remuneration of up to three times the minimum wage. Thus, thanks to the increase in the minimum wage of 2.2% on October 1, 2021, employees who earn a maximum of 4,768.41 euros, against 4,663.74 euros previously, are now eligible, indicates the site service-public.fr.





Payment of the premium is not compulsory

Note that the payment of this exceptional purchasing power bonus is not automatic: it is up to the employer to decide whether or not to implement it. The bonus can be paid between June 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022. It is exempt from tax, contributions and social contributions, up to a limit of € 1,000. For companies that have set up a profit-sharing agreement, the limit is raised to € 2,000. Just like for the second-line workers mobilized during the health crisis (cashiers, construction workers, home helpers, security guards, etc.), if a branch agreement aiming to increase their wages has been signed. As well as for all companies with less than 50 employees.