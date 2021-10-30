Prime Minister Narendra Modi invites Pope Francis to visit the country

Christians represent 2% of the Indian population.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited Pope Francis to visit his country, a friendly gesture to the leader of 1.3 billion Catholics from a leader of a predominantly Hindu country.

“I had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss many topics with him and also invited him to visit India», Wrote Mr. Modi on his Twitter account after his meeting with the Pope.

The Indian prime minister, whose Hindu nationalist government is regularly accused of persecuting religious minorities, was greeted at the Vatican by a picket of honor from the Swiss Guard. The Vatican said in a brief statement that the audience granted by the Pope to Narendra Modi had focused on “friendly relationsBetween India and the Holy See.





In a message made public on Friday, on the eve of the arrival of the Indian Prime Minister at the Vatican, the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue addressed its “dear Hindu friends (…) his most cordial greetings»On the occasion of Diwali, the Hindu religious festival of lights which takes place in early November. Saturday’s audience was the first meeting between the Pope and Narendra Modi. Indian Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla himself pointed out two days ago that she was “very important“.

According to religious officials, discrimination and violence against religious minorities in India, where Hindus are the majority, has been on the rise since the rise to power in 2014 of Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While Muslims, who account for 14% of the country’s population, have suffered most of the violence, Christians (2% of the population) are also victims.

