Prince Andrew calls for dismissal of American sexual assault complaint

Targeted by a charge of sexual assault on a minor, Prince Andrew of Great Britain goes on the defensive. He asked, Friday, October 29, the American justice to reject the complaint ” unfounded “ by Virginia Giuffre, according to a legal document consulted by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Lawyer for the Duke of York accuses Virginia Giuffre of suing the prince, court documents show “To get more money” of his allegations against the sulphurous financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019. “Most people wouldn’t even dream of getting the sums of money Mr.me Giuffre has garnered over the years », wrote Andrew Brettler.

Prince’s lawyers claim that Mr.me Giuffre “Reportedly received millions of dollars” of an amicable settlement dating from 2017 after having sued Ghislaine Maxwell, a close friend of Jeffrey Epstein.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Prince Andrew caught by American justice in the Epstein case

“This is a motivation for Giuffre to continue to bring low-level lawsuits against individuals such as Prince Andrew, whose tainted reputation is only the latest collateral damage from the Epstein scandal.”, he added.

An “oral debate” called for

Lawyers for Andrew, who has consistently denied the charges, are asking the Manhattan court to dismiss the complaint because they say it fails to disclose“A request which may give rise to reparation”. Alternatively, they ask the court to require that the complainant “Provide a more definitive version of its allegations”.

They finally ask the court to hold a “Oral debate” on these issues. Since the filing of the complaint, the Duke of York had disputed its notification, before finally acknowledging it.

“Virginia Giuffre may well have been sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein, and nothing can excuse, or fully express, the horror and gravity of Epstein’s monstrous behavior against Giuffre, if this is true., wrote the lawyers. However, and without diminishing the harm suffered as a result of Epstein’s alleged behavior, Prince Andrew never assaulted or sexually assaulted Giuffre. He unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him. “





Read also Epstein case: Prince Andrew’s accuser filed a complaint in New York

The prince’s lawyers specify that an agreement in 2009, that Mr.me Giuffre had signed with Jeffrey Epstein, preventing him from prosecuting anyone else in connection with his allegations of sexual abuse. Solicited, a lawyer of Mme Giuffre hadn’t reacted immediately.

Used in extensive sex trafficking

This American, who had already publicly accused the second son of Queen Elizabeth, had filed a complaint in August 2021 in federal court in Manhattan. The case is particularly embarrassing for the British royal family because the sulphurous financier Jeffrey Epstein is associated with it.

In her complaint, Virginia Giuffre accuses Prince Andrew of being “One of the mighty men” to who she would have been “Delivery for a sexual purpose” when she was, she says, the victim between 2000 and 2002, from the age of 16, of the vast sex trafficking for which Jeffrey Epstein was charged and imprisoned, before killing himself in a Manhattan prison , in the summer of 2019.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Blamed for his links with Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew “puts an end to his public commitments”

Prince Andrew is accused of having “Sexually assaulted” Mme Giuffre on three occasions: in London at Ghislaine Maxwell, a close friend of Jeffrey Epstein, and in the properties of the American financier in New York and in the Virgin Islands. Despite his denials, his association with the American businessman had plunged him into turmoil and forced him to retire from public life.