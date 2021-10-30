More

    Prince Andrew calls for rejection of US sexual assault complaint

    He judges this complaint “unfounded”. Britain’s Prince Andrew on Friday asked US justice to dismiss a complaint from a woman who accuses him of sexual assault when she was underage, assuring that she was seeking to profit financially from the case, according to reports. court documents. In one of them, filed in Manhattan, the Duke of York’s lawyer accuses Virginia Giuffre of suing the prince “to get more money” of his allegations against the sulphurous financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019.

    “Most people wouldn’t even dream of getting the sums of money Giuffre has made over the years.”, wrote Andrew Brettler. “This is a motivation for Giuffre to continue to bring low-level lawsuits against individuals such as Prince Andrew, whose tainted reputation is only the latest collateral damage from the Epstein scandal.”, he added.

    Virginia Giuffre, 38, who had previously publicly accused Queen Elizabeth’s second son, filed a lawsuit in August 2021 in federal court in Manhattan. The case is particularly embarrassing for the British royal family because Jeffrey Epstein is associated with it.


    In her complaint, she accuses Prince Andrew of being “one of the mighty men” to who she would have been “delivery for sexual purposes” when she was, she says, the victim between 2000 and 2002, from the age of 16, of the vast sex trafficking for which Jeffrey Epstein was charged and imprisoned, before killing himself in a Manhattan prison , in the summer of 2019. Prince Andrew, 61, has always denied the charges.

    Prince Andrew is accused of having “sexually assaulted” Virginia Giuffre, then a minor, three times: in London with Ghislaine Maxwell and in the properties of the American financier in New York and in the Virgin Islands. Despite his denials, his association with the American businessman had plunged him into turmoil and forced him to retire from public life.


