PSG-LOSC: Neymar, decisive and sparkling passer against Lille, holds his benchmark match

Neymar is finally holding his benchmark match this season. Passed completely next to the Classic last Sunday in Marseille (0-0), the Brazilian has shown that he remains a major player for Paris Saint-Germain, despite the doubts of recent weeks. Without Kylian Mbappé, package, and with a Lionel Messi replaced at the break by Mauro Icardi after a ghostly first act, the former Barcelona took things in hand and in a very good way this Friday evening. Neymar has indeed given the right impetus to his team who managed to overthrow the LOSC (2-1).

This Friday evening, Neymar made Neymar, which earned him the encouragement of the Parisian Ultras: dribbling, self-sacrifice in pressing and especially an assist in the money-time (88th) for Angel Di Maria. An offering which therefore allows PSG to take revenge on the reigning French champion, who won at the Parc des Princes last April (0-1), but above all to consolidate his first position in the Ligue 1 standings, already ten points ahead of second Lens, which is one game behind.

The most important criticism is mine and my answer is for the team on the pitch

Targeted by critics in recent weeks, Neymar responded to Amazon Prime’s microphone. After doing it in the field. “Reviews are normal. I have been playing football for fifteen years, it leaves me indifferent. The most important criticism is mine and my answer is for the team on the pitch. We know what we’re doing on and off the pitch, I’m fine, I’m calm “, said the Brazilian.





In addition to performances without relief since the start of the season, Neymar was also wise in terms of statistics before being decisive again this Friday evening: a goal from the penalty spot against Lyon (2-1) and two assists in Metz ( 2-1) and against Montpellier (2-0). If the 29-year-old has not yet opened his counter in the Champions League (he was forfeited for the reception of Leizpig last week), his performance against LOSC will certainly reassure his Parisian and Brazilian fans.

Especially after his words in the interview he gave earlier this month to DAZN. “I think it will be my last World Cup, launched the PSG player, creating a shock wave on the football planet. I see it as such because I don’t know if I still have the mental strength to face football. So I will try to do my best, to win with my country, to realize my biggest childhood dream. And I hope to get there. ” Faced with questions, Neymar responded in the best possible way, waiting for the fourth day of the C1 group stage against Leipzig on Wednesday.

