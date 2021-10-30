PSG – Neymar in the middle of a storm, Brazil is looking elsewhere

While the lifestyle of Neymar continues to be a taboo subject around Paris Saint-Germain, Tite, the coach of Brazil, refused to get wet on this supposed problem …

In Paris, everyone falls on Neymar in this first part of the season. It must be said that the 29-year-old has not displayed his best face since the summer resumption. Decisive that three times in eight games, the Brazilian striker is only the shadow of the great player he was a few months ago … Suffice to say that the followers of PSG do not hesitate to to show criticism with regard to Neymar, when this one appears in the Parisian evenings. On October 19, the Auriverde notably had a good time with Ronaldinho, after Paris’ victory against Leipzig in the Champions League, before drinking beautiful bottles of wine with his friends a few days later …

Neymar defends himself

Facts that have increased the number of critics around Neymar. To put an end to this new incident, Neymar therefore took the floor. “I know how to take care of myself. I have a physiotherapist and a physical trainer with me almost 24 hours a day, what for? Nothing at all ? I go out when I can. I go out when possible, when I know I won’t train the next day. I won’t stop doing it. Where is the problem ? You have to make me pay for what I do in the field, there yes. But not for what I do outside… ”, Neymar launched on a Youtube channel Fui Clear.





“I am not the coach of PSG”

A shattering statement that made the buzz in Brazil. Therefore, Tite could not avoid the questions surrounding Neymar’s rant at a press conference. “Unfortunately, I cannot answer on Neymar. My limit in terms of ethics ends at work, at discipline, at performance. I am not the coach of PSG. I am a coach. I don’t need to have an opinion on everything. There it is about the individual behavior of all the athletes, not just Neymar. I am not here to say what is right or what is wrong… ”, launched the coach of Brazil. If Tite therefore refuses to get wet, it is also because Neymar is flawless this season with Brazil, he who has scored two goals and delivered three assists since September. It’s up to the Parisian to confirm all this during the qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup against Colombia, on November 11, and Argentina, on November 16.