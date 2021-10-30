More

    Puel, towards a horrible record and the exit after Metz?

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: the Greens’ tribute to Loïc Perrin

    For several weeks, Claude Puel has been advancing like a tightrope walker above the void to keep his place on the ASSE bench. And for good reason: the Greens have not won any of their last 13 L1 matches (6 draws, 7 defeats) and can, if they do not win today in Metz, establish the longest famine in its history .

    Despite this starving record, the general manager of ASSE retained a little credit thanks to two draws torn off in the last moments, during the derby against OL (1-1) and against Angers, last week (2 -2). “Those who know him say that nothing will make him abdicate. Faced with the hypotheses on his succession that were circulating in recent weeks, Puel denounced fake news, ”recalls L’Équipe in its edition of the day.

    “My situation has never been addressed,” Puel said at a press conference on Thursday about his discussions with the leaders of ASSE. According to the sports daily, his speech remains conquering but it would be quite improbable to see him stay in the event of a setback at Saint-Symphorien, especially as if this week, it was the Stéphanois leaders who took it for their rank, his rating of Puel remains at the lowest in the eyes of Green supporters.

    to summarize

    Red lantern of Ligue 1, ASSE has still not gleaned the slightest victory in 11 days this season. The perilous trip to Metz (5 p.m.) could seal the end of the Puel era for the Greens. A defeat could be fatal to him.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleEDF loses 400 million euros by speculating on the electricity market, according to Le Figaro
    Next articlehow a strategy video game brought two generations together

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC