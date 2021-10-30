Puel, towards a horrible record and the exit after Metz?

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: the Greens’ tribute to Loïc Perrin

For several weeks, Claude Puel has been advancing like a tightrope walker above the void to keep his place on the ASSE bench. And for good reason: the Greens have not won any of their last 13 L1 matches (6 draws, 7 defeats) and can, if they do not win today in Metz, establish the longest famine in its history .

Despite this starving record, the general manager of ASSE retained a little credit thanks to two draws torn off in the last moments, during the derby against OL (1-1) and against Angers, last week (2 -2). “Those who know him say that nothing will make him abdicate. Faced with the hypotheses on his succession that were circulating in recent weeks, Puel denounced fake news, ”recalls L’Équipe in its edition of the day.

“My situation has never been addressed,” Puel said at a press conference on Thursday about his discussions with the leaders of ASSE. According to the sports daily, his speech remains conquering but it would be quite improbable to see him stay in the event of a setback at Saint-Symphorien, especially as if this week, it was the Stéphanois leaders who took it for their rank, his rating of Puel remains at the lowest in the eyes of Green supporters.

