Puel’s plan to get his team out of the red zone

Last of Ligue 1, the ASSE will do everything possible to get out of the red zone according to the assurances of Claude Puel, before the match against FC Metz, Saturday (5 p.m.). But how will he and his team, lacking in confidence and ineffectiveness, go about it?

ASSE: Puel waits for the click to restore confidence

In 11 days of the championship, ASSE has still not won a match. Claude Puel’s players conceded 6 defeats, including 5 in a row, and 5 draws. They are thus last with 5 small points before facing FC Metz at the Stade Saint-Symphorien on Saturday. A match for which the coach of AS Saint-Étienne was at a press conference on Thursday. And during his stint in front of the media, he gave the key to getting the Greens out of the relegation zone. According to the Castres technician, a victory is imperative, which would be the trigger for the gradual rise in the standings.

“Would the first victory constitute a fundamental trigger? It is of course important. The group needs to be rewarded for its efforts. Everyone needs this. Players, staff, club and obviously supporters ”, he replied. “We need something positive, but the more we continue to keep our intentions, the closer we will get”, indicated Claude Puel.





Sainté must “capitalize on his debauchery of energy”

In addition to the click sought, the boss of the technical staff of ASSE asked his players to be super decisive. “We know very well that at some point, we have to capitalize on the debauchery of energy. We have to improve a lot on our concentration. It’s really frustrating to make these productions and not go to the end ”, he asked. Against FC Metz, also in difficulty (19th with 6 points), the Stéphanois naturally aim for their first victory.

Claude Puel expects “a strong match against an athletic team which plays at home and which is a little like the Greens”. To return from the Moselle with the three points, the Stéphanois coach thinks that “it will be necessary to have the psychological ascendancy”.