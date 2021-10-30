Queen Elizabeth II “in very good shape”, according to Boris Johnson

“She must simply follow the advice of her doctors and take rest,” said her prime minister on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome.

Queen Elizabeth II, put to rest for at least two more weeks by her doctors, is “in very good shape“, Said its Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome in an interview on Saturday. “I spoke to Her Majesty and she is in very good shape», Declared the head of the British government in an interview with the British channel Channel 4, being reassuring on the state of the sovereign of 95 years. “She just needs to follow the advice of her doctors and get some restBoris Johnson continued. “I believe the whole country wishes her“.

Read alsoQueen Elizabeth II resting for at least two more weeks

The Queen, who spent a night in the hospital last week to undergo “preliminary examinations», In the words of Buckingham Palace, had to cancel his trip to the COP26 on the climate in Glasgow (Scotland, United Kingdom), a few days after having given up on a trip to Northern Ireland. The sovereign must renounce any official travel for at least two more weeks, Buckingham announced Friday evening. It will nevertheless be able to continue to carry out “light tasks“, Including videoconference hearings, the palace said.





To see also – Before her hospitalization, Queen Elizabeth II received Bill Gates and Boris Johnson

Read alsoQueen Elizabeth II “reluctantly” gives up participating in COP26

The queen must cancel her participation in the festival of remembrance on November 13, which pays tribute to British and Commonwealth soldiers, but she “keep the intention“To be present at the event which marks Remembrance Sunday the next day around the cenotaph in London,” said the royal statement published on Friday. If she has not laid a wreath at the foot of the monument itself since 2017, she is attending the ceremony from the balcony of the Foreign Ministry, the Times reported on Saturday.

Read alsoQueen Elizabeth II put to rest by her doctors

The Queen was put to rest on October 20, the day after a reception at Windsor Castle where she appeared chatting with her Prime Minister Boris Johnson and American businessman Bill Gates. Her last appearance in the public eye was on Thursday, when she presented the gold medal for poetry to English poet David Constantine in a videoconference hearing. A 24-second video broadcast by the palace shows her smiling, discussing through screens interposed with the poet.