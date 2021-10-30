Queen Elizabeth II “in very good shape”, says Boris Johnson

She is doing well, according to her prime minister. Queen Elizabeth II, put to rest for at least two more weeks by her doctors, is “in very good shape”Boris Johnson said on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome in an interview with British channel Channel 4 on Saturday October 30. “She just has to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest”Boris Johnson continued. “I think the whole country is sending him their best wishes”.

The Queen, who spent a night in the hospital last week to undergo “preliminary examinations”, according to the terms of Buckingham Palace, had to regret to cancel his trip to the COP26 on climate in Glasgow (Scotland, United Kingdom), a few days after having given up on a trip to Northern Ireland. The sovereign must renounce any official travel for at least two more weeks, Buckingham announced Friday evening. It may nevertheless continue to carry out “light tasks”, including videoconference hearings, the palace said.





Her last appearance in the public eye was on Thursday, when she presented, via videoconference, the gold medal for poetry to English poet David Constantine. A 24-second video broadcast by the palace shows her smiling, discussing through screens interposed with the poet. Elizabeth II, whose husband Prince Philip died last April at the age of 99, was recently seen walking with a cane, a first since 2004.