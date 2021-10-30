R360, the new ultra-select club for multibillionaires

Honor, entrepreneurial daring, generosity and motivation to carry out “journey” three years in order to master your financial, spiritual, human, emotional and social capital are all you need to be able to enter the very selective R360 club.

Almost everything: it is also necessary to have a fortune exceeding the minimum one hundred million dollars (86 million euros), and to pay 180,000 dollars (154,872 euros) in expenses per family for three years of membership.

Halfway between a networking space and Club Med for the ultra-rich, the newly launched R360 quickly wants to become the most exclusive social club in the world. Membership is of course only by invitation and Charles Garcia, one of the founders, boasts of having already turned down two billionaires.

R360 wants to add fifty people per year until it has 500 members in the United States and as many overseas. For this, the club brushes its 1% in the direction of the hair. The “R” in R360 comes from Raziel who in Kabbalah is the archangel closest to God and holds all of his secrets. Just that.

Turnkey biography

The club has a full-time film crew, responsible for making documentaries on the lives of members who wish to do so. Angel Alvarez, the CEO of a company that manufactures contact lenses, is currently preparing a film in which a fifteen-minute segment will address a theme never seen before: “What is the meaning of your life, and how are you going to change the world?”





R360 can also take care of writing briefs: 150 to 200 turnkey pages in order to“Influence the generations you will never meet”, details Garcia to Bloomberg.

In addition to private coaching, access to experts from prestigious universities and networking opportunities with other ultra-rich, the club offers excursions. On the menu, a game of tennis on the private island of Richard Branson, himself a member. Soon, R360 will be offering an Army General’s Leadership Lecture at the prestigious West Point Military Academy. All accompanied by a detour through the obstacle course and the shooting range.

Fortunately, women are not forgotten. For example, they can attend a workshop of the women’s committee on how to deal with a husband who earns less and “Who feels emasculated, who has the impression of not having a say in marriage because he does not have the power”.

“Sometimes I’ll be honest, when they see the world’s problems, people pull out a little violin and wonder what my rich man’s problems might be, laments Brenda Snow, founder of the Snow Compagnies marketing agency, heir to an entrepreneurial father and also a member of the club. But they really do exist. ”