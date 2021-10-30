Racing believes to equalize, but it is refused to the video

Yellow for Sotoca
38 ‘- The Lensois striker is warned for entering Shaqiri, who had moved the ball away after a guilty party.
CLAUSS BELIEVES TO EQUAL, BUT IS OUT OF THE GAME!
32 ‘- Full axis boxing lopes a first shot. Sotoca misses his volley, which turns into a die pass for Clauss … who was out of play by two meters after VAR verification.
Shaqiri misses his test after exquisite Aouar lag
30 ‘- The Lyon leader had played the transition perfectly, but the Swiss completely missed his sequence in the area. Shaqiri hasn’t been inspired since the start of the match.
Paqueta stays on the ground
28 ‘- Fofana let his foot drag, but it was not a very pronounced blow. The Brazilian gets up, very angry and calmed by his coach.
TOKO EKAMBI CONVERTS WITHOUT SHAKING!
25 ‘- Little momentum, and a quiet shot in the middle of the goal to allow OL to gain the advantage. 1-0!
PENALTY FOR LYON!
23 ‘- Guimaraes transmits to Paqueta, who plays in support in the area and hands over to his teammate who has thrown himself. OL’s number 39 makes good oriented control and gets tackled!
Watch out for the ball exit
20 ‘- Lopes raises a little hard on Denayer, not far from getting the ball stolen. There are good intentions on both sides.
Dubois breakthrough
18 ‘- The Lyon captain crosses low to the ground for Toko Ekambi at the far post, but a Lensois clears.
Lyon’s first shot of the match
16 ‘- Paqueta tries his luck from a distance, but it’s too crushed and out of frame.
OL still haven’t shot
15 ‘- Les Gones have possession, but were endangered by five good last minutes Lensoises.
WHAT A DOUBLE OPPORTUNITY FOR LENS!
12 ‘- Clauss crushes his volley a little too much, which is saved on his header by Boateng. The ball returns to a Lensois, who regains a head. Denayer is there on the line and the ball bounces off the bar, without returning.
Paqueta is the first informed player
10 ‘- A little too aggressive return of the Brazilian, always aligned in point.
OL have possession at the start of the match
10 ‘- 60%, and the feeling that the ball remains in the camp of the Northerners.
Exterior of the foot of Guimaraes in depth
6 ‘- But again it is ill-adjusted and in Leca’s arms. No big chance, but a pleasant start to the match between two teams who like to press.
Long balloon by Boateng for Toko Ekambi
3 ‘- It’s too long, but it will necessarily be a circuit to watch if the Lensois continue to press.
Let’s go !
Kick-off given by the Lensois, in black and green!
The players enter the lawn
Beautiful atmosphere, with in particular a well-filled parking lot and which is cracking smoke.
It’s time for the LED show at the Formidable Tool!
The compositions are announced by the speaker to the spectators. About 50,000 supporters are expected this evening, including 1,500 Lensois.
The composition of Lens
Leca; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Clauss, Doucouré, Fofana, Frankowski; Said; Sotoca, Kalimuendo
OL’s composition
Lucas Paqueta is announced at the forefront of the attack
Lopes; Dubois, Boateng, Denayer, Emerson; Caqueret, Guimaraes; Shaqiri, Aouar, Toko Ekambi; Package
Goodnight all
Welcome to RMC Sport to follow the match of the 12th day of Ligue 1 live between Lyon and Lens. After their setback against Nice, the Olympique Lyonnais players welcome the PSG dolphins to Groupama Stadium. Do not miss any of the compositions and then the match which will kick off at 9 p.m.